Life House Expands into Oaxaca with the Management of Casa Yuma in Puerto Escondido, Mexico

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life House has expanded its footprint to Oaxaca, Mexico with the management of Casa Yuma, a beachfront boutique hotel and restaurant set to open in March 2024 in Puerto Escondido. This move marks a significant milestone in Life House's growth within Mexico, introducing an immersive experience in one of the country's most dynamic and up-and-coming leisure destinations. Known for its idyllic beaches, thriving surf culture, and vibrant nightlife, Puerto Escondido is fast becoming a sought-after destination for both surfers and luxury travelers.

Casa Yuma will feature 25 beautifully designed rooms, a luxurious pool, a co-working space overlooking the ocean, and a vibrant restaurant and bar offering traditional home-cooking of local flavors over fire, embers and ash. The hotel is designed to offer an exclusive and intimate experience, catering to guests seeking both relaxation and adventure in Puerto Escondido.

The ownership group behind Casa Yuma is led by Tim de Belloy, a seasoned developer from France renowned for his luxury home projects in The Heights, Houston. Embarking on his first hotel development, Tim was drawn to Puerto Escondido's untapped potential and the opportunity to create something truly unique in the hospitality landscape. Life House, with its advanced management systems and expertise, brings to the table its ability to make hotels maximally profitable and easy to own.

“If you want it, or not, in Casa Yuma you will meet people that alone will create an experience for your trip,” de Belloy shared. “We tailored this project around connecting guests with other guests, in a unique location. You have to see it; it’s special. As a first-time hotel owner, it's reassuring to know that my hotel is in expert hands. Life House’s all-encompassing services cover aspects from operational management to advanced revenue strategies, allowing me to focus on the broader vision for my property. They’re helping make hotel ownership both rewarding and manageable.”

Partnering with Life House, Casa Yuma is set to redefine hospitality in Puerto Escondido. Positioned to become a distinguished landmark in Puerto Escondido, Casa Yuma promises to offer an alluring escape, combining the serenity of a beachfront retreat and local culture with modernity, luxury and adventure.

