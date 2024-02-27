Ducon Signs MOU With Germany’s deltaVision to Enter Rocket Propulsion & Hydrogen Mobility Markets in India

MUMBAI, India & THANE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon”, “Company”) Ducon & deltaVision join forces to provide innovative fluid control solutions pertaining to rocket fuel propulsion systems and Hydrogen fuel delivery systems for the Indian market. The collaboration will comprise co-developments and domestic industrialization and manufacturing of embedded products to feed the emerging Indian markets in the hydrogen & aerospace value chain. An MoU on a joint venture undertaking was signed by both parties in the frame of a German delegation trip to India, organized by the German Asienbrückee. V. and led by its President Mr. Andreas Scheuer.

Quotation Andreas Scheuer: “Delegation trips offer a valuable opportunity to learn from each other and to work towards concrete outcomes. As the president of the Asia Bridge, I am delighted to witness the collaboration of high technology from Germany and India in the space sector. Today’s signature of the MoU is a great example.”

Quotation Alex Plebuch, CEO of deltaVision: “In my role I had plenty of interactions with Indian entrepreneurs and could gain insights into the national ambitions in space and hydrogen technologies. I can share that India is rich on opportunity for a tech start-up and we at deltaVision are excited to see what can be achieved with a strong, local partner as Ducon.”

Quotation Aron Govil, Managing Director of Ducon: "We are very excited to expand our current scope of activities by collaborating with deltaVision, a dynamic company led by young technical visionaries. With Ducon's considerable resources in India we are looking forward to expand deltaVision's advanced fluid control technologies for the Aerospace and hydrogen markets in India. We are thankful to Mr. Scheuer and German general council for their support and leadership in creating this collaboration.” Ducon Infratechnologies has been a leading Cleantech company for the past two decades, executing turn-key projects all over India. Ducon Group has been established in USA since 1938.

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is India’s leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of brining Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy in the Power, Steel, Cement sectors to meet global Clean Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging technologies for India’s future growth. The Company in the FGD sector, is regarded as the pioneer as it has installed India’s first Sea Water FGD system with 100% of flue gas for 2 x 250 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd, Dahanu, Maharasthra, India. Ducon is also credited with providing India’s first Wet Limestone FGD system on coal fired power plant with production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station, Karnataka, India.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances