Gymnast Suni Lee Teams Up with BATISTE to Unveil Innovative Haircare Launch Supporting Busy and Active Lifestyles

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BATISTE™, the leader in dry shampoo, proudly announces its partnership with gymnast Suni Lee to launch two new products, Sweat-Activated and Touch-Activated Dry Shampoo. This collaboration merges the BATISTE brand’s innovative approach to haircare and Suni Lee’s dynamic lifestyle on her journey toward competing for the US Team again in 2024.

"BATISTE is thrilled to work with Suni Lee, an athlete renowned for her talent and dedication in gymnastics. Suni’s lifestyle perfectly aligns with our brand ethos of helping consumers spend less time washing their hair so they have the freedom and time to do more of what they love," says Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing at BATISTE. "Our new Sweat-Activated and Touch-Activated Dry Shampoos support active and busy lifestyles like Suni’s, ensuring hair looks clean and smells fresh, regardless of busy schedules."

The award winning #1 dry shampoo brand introduces a new dry shampoo with breakthrough fragrance technology. These products are designed to help keep hair fresh and looking clean all day with encapsulated fragrance technology that releases bursts of fragrance every time you sweat or touch your hair. This latest advancement marks a new era in haircare technology by ensuring a long-lasting fragrance experience.

"The Sweat-Activated Shampoo transforms my post-workout routine, allowing me to transition from intense training sessions to my next activity without the need for a hair wash," Suni explains. "On my non-training days, the Touch-Activated Shampoo is perfect for a quick refresh, leaving my hair smelling great with its unique blend of scents. The new Sweat-Activated and Touch-Activated Dry Shampoos from BATISTE have become my go-to products."

About the New Products:

Sweat-Activated Dry Shampoo: Infused with bergamot, bamboo, and pear, this dry shampoo absorbs oil and releases bursts of fragrance when you sweat so hair smells fresh even during intense activities.

Infused with bergamot, bamboo, and pear, this dry shampoo absorbs oil and releases bursts of fragrance when you sweat so hair smells fresh even during intense activities. Touch-Activated Dry Shampoo: This dry shampoo absorbs oil and releases a delightful scent of bergamot, waterlily, red berries, and lavender every time you touch your hair, releasing fragrance for freshness at your fingertips.

Both variants are formulated to effectively absorb oil and sweat for a quick and convenient hair refresh.

Availability: The BATISTE Sweat-Activated and Touch-Activated Dry Shampoos are in-store and online at Ulta, Target, Amazon and Walmart as well as in drugstores and grocery stores nationwide.

About the Batiste™ brand

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, the BATISTE brand has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo brand, BATISTE knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at the BATISTE brand makes products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of BATISTE products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.