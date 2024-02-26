Spectricity Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm to Bring Spectral Imaging to Next Generation Smartphones, Unlocking Accurate Color and Seeing Beyond What’s Visible

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectricity announces a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for Spectricity to develop native reference design support for use with premium Snapdragon® mobile platforms and Spectricity’s spectral image sensor products.

The collaboration will allow for faster, more efficient implementation for OEMs to integrate spectral imaging in mobile devices. This can bring significant improvements for camera AWB (automatic white balancing) performance, resulting in more accurate and more pleasing photography, including portraits with accurate skin tone. New applications include e-commerce cosmetics, color picking, as well as skin health analysis.

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to delivering revolutionary image capabilities in our premium mobile platforms to consumers”, said Judd Heape, VP of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies. “By collaborating with Spectricity, we can enable these cutting-edge technologies to offer advanced spectral image sensor integrations for extraordinary camera experiences.”

Glenn Vandevoorde, CEO Spectricity: “We are committed to bringing spectral imaging to smartphones. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies., is a critical step in enabling OEMs to build better cameras for their mobile products, and new, differentiated applications that will improve our daily life, including health. We’re excited to enable this for use on the world's most popular mobile SoC platform.”

About spectral imaging

Spectricity’s unique and patented CMOS multispectral imaging technology extends the paradigm of RGB 3-color filters to 16 or more filters. It allows the measurement of spectral signatures of light for each pixel, to extract properties about the light source or objects in the scene. This in turn enables better white point measurement, or extraction of skin biomarkers such as blood volume of melanin.

Spectricity’s S1 is the world's first truly-miniature spectral camera module for mobile devices, leveraging Spectricity’s CMOS high-volume supply chain, as well as its spectral imaging software IP. The technology and the products powered by it are the fruit of more than 15 years of research and development.

Availability

An evaluation and software development kit featuring compatibility with Spectricity’s S1 spectral image sensor is expected to be available from Spectricity this year.

About Spectricity

Spectricity was incorporated in 2018 and is backed by international VCs to bring spectral imaging to mobile devices. Spectricity has offices in Belgium, the USA, Taipei, Shanghai, and Malaysia.