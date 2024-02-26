Valesco Industries Invests in Blower Application, LLC – The First Investment out of Valesco Fund III

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 20, 2024, Valesco closed its first platform investment out of Valesco Fund III. Headquartered in Germantown, WI, Blower Application, LLC (“BloApCo”) manufactures and designs solid waste and scrap handling systems and processing equipment, primarily for corrugated box and packaging plants and retail distribution industry. BloApCo’s product solutions include modular shredding systems, trim handling systems, material handling fans, trim cutters and conveying systems in addition to a robust aftermarket offering or parts and refurbishment.

“We believe we found the right business partner in Valesco; one that would continue the work we spent 90 years building,” said President Dan Cieslewicz. “At BloApCo we take great pride in manufacturing quality equipment and well-designed scrap systems to our customers. Valesco is an ideal investment partner for us. They not only understand and support our history, vision and values, but will offer key support as we continue to execute against our mission to be the best scrap system equipment manufacturer in our marketplace.”

Valesco completed a majority buyout of the previous ownership group, partnering with the existing management team to capitalize on the Company’s long-standing market position, favorable industry tailwinds and highly achievable growth opportunities. Subordinated debt was also provided by Valesco and a revolver was provided by a senior lender who is also an investor in Valesco Fund III. Mesirow Financial, Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to BloApCo.

Valesco continues to seek investment opportunities to provide equity and subordinated debt for control buyout, recapitalization, minority, management buyout, and mezzanine situations for Valesco Fund III. BloApCo embodies the objective that we seek to achieve throughout our investment process: to identify and execute the optimal solution for the business, existing owners, and Valesco. We are thrilled to partner with BloApCo and its management team to position the Company for continued success.

About Valesco

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower- middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company’s management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.