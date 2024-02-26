Braskem Hosts 25th Red Cross Blood Drive in Partnership with the American Red Cross

KENOVA, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braskem (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, recently hosted its 25th blood drive on Thursday, February 22nd at its production facility in Neal, West Virginia in partnership with the American Red Cross. This milestone reflects Braskem's commitment to making a positive impact and prioritizing the health and well-being of neighboring communities.

Since 2014, Braskem and its Big Sandy River Road manufacturing neighbors and local engineering companies, have collaborated to participate in the drive, helping Braskem to collect 775 units of blood to date. By organizing regular blood drives, Braskem is not only supporting the health of the members of the Neal community, but also fostering a sense of unity among organizations locally and in surrounding areas. Through the partnership with the American Red Cross and donation location partner C-K Community Center, the company has been able to provide a lifeline to those in need.

“Braskem’s 25th blood drive is a tremendous milestone for Braskem and the community members who have played an integral role in organizing this event over the years,” said Michael Hagans, Braskem Process Engineering Lead. “Statistics from the Red Cross reveal that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. At Braskem, we’re committed to improving the health and wellness of members in the communities where we are present. We are proud to join forces with the Red Cross and other local organizations to have an ongoing positive impact on the Neal community.”

“American Red Cross is grateful for partners like Braskem, who have transformed a once small initiative into a large and greatly impactful community effort. None of this success would have possible without the dedication of the employees and leadership at Braskem,” says Chris Jones, Account Manager for the American Red Cross.

Braskem is committed to supporting the local communities that it is present in. To date, the company has invested over $150,000 in Kenova, West Virginia. Most recently, Braskem in conjunction with SPE’s PlastiVan hosted local school site visits to The Golden Girls Group Home and Stepping Stones to educate students on Braskem’s local business operations, the science around plastic, and offer students an opportunity to explore future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

To learn more about this event and other community efforts, please visit: https://www.braskem.com/usa/social-responsibility-and-human-rights.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a strategy centered on people and sustainability, Braskem is engaged in contributing to the value chain to strengthen the Circular Economy. Braskem’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics. With its corporate DNA rooted in innovation, Braskem offers a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse industries, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, health, and hygiene, and more. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in over 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a New Renewable Innovation Center in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

