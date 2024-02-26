Humana Announces Strategic Partnership with Veda to Improve Accuracy of Provider Directories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced a strategic partnership with Veda, a health technology company specializing in helping healthcare companies solve complex provider data challenges. Humana will partner with Veda to improve the accuracy of its provider information and ensure that seniors have real-time details about in-network providers, making it easier for them to access high-quality healthcare.

Ensuring the accuracy of provider directories has been the source of ongoing challenges for seniors, health plans, providers and policymakers. Maintaining up-to-date provider directories, including accurate phone numbers, addresses and panel status of in-network practitioners, is critical to helping seniors make informed choices about their healthcare. While Humana historically was making millions of calls annually to confirm provider data, ongoing inconsistencies and inaccuracies in these directories can make it harder to find a provider and lead to administrative burden for seniors, providers, and health plans.

Veda will use its patented automation technology to analyze, verify, and standardize Humana’s data to ensure it is accurate and comprehensive, along with real-time scoring of data quality. Veda’s platform achieves high data accuracy, ensuring quality across networks as measured by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Veda’s automation will allow Humana to devote more time and resources to enhance the patient experience.

“ We want to be a partner with CMS and policymakers in improving the accuracy of provider directories. This collaboration with Veda will enhance not only the experience for our members, but also our provider community,” said Robbie Tindall, Vice President, Provider Process Network Operations at Humana. “ We’re committed to delivering an exceptional experience for both, ultimately improving health outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of our members.”

“ Accurate provider data is a key component of efficient health plan operations, care delivery, interoperability, and ultimately patient satisfaction,” said Veda co-founder and CEO Meghan Gaffney. “ By addressing the challenges that members may face with finding in-network care providers, Humana is ensuring their members have access to the timely, high-quality care they deserve.”

In addition to working with Veda, Humana will continue to apply best practices in ensuring that provider directories are accurate and up-to-date. Humana has also long supported efforts to create a National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services, and has provided feedback to CMS about how such a national effort can increase patient satisfaction.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Veda

Veda blends science and imagination to solve healthcare’s most complex data issues. Through human-in-the-loop Smart Automation, our solutions dramatically increase productivity, enable compliance, and empower healthcare businesses to focus on delivering care. Veda’s platforms are simple to use and require no technical skills or drastic system changes because we envision a future for healthcare where data isn’t a barrier—it’s an opportunity. To learn more about Veda, visit vedadata.com and follow us on LinkedIn.