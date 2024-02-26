Market of Choice Introduces Carbon-Neutral Beef from Royal Ranch

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent, family-owned Market of Choice is Oregon’s first grocer to partner with Royal City, Washington-based Royal Ranch, a leader in regenerative agriculture, to bring its carbon-neutral beef to market. Market of Choice customers can now enjoy their preferred USDA Choice cuts from Royal Ranch, available in its full-service and self-service meat departments at all 11 stores statewide.

This partnership brings together two multi-generational family-owned, purpose-driven businesses that are dedicated to addressing animal welfare and environmental impact. Their shared commitment aims to improve the health of local and regional communities.

“At Market of Choice, our guiding purpose is to strengthen the food ecosystem around us and the livelihoods of people in it,” says Matt Martin, senior director of perishable merchandising for Market of Choice. “No one has invested in localizing food like we have, and this partnership is another example of Market of Choice’s commitment to supporting local food systems, reducing environmental impact and bringing top-quality, innovative products like the Royal Ranch carbon-neutral beef to our stores.”

Royal Ranch has developed a complete regenerative system in which its orchards, field crops, dairy farm, and ranch are one self-sustaining system, eliminating most outside inputs such as fertilizers and feed. It raises its cattle from birth to harvest, and is the only ranch of its size with its own processing facility, giving Royal Ranch complete ownership over every stage of the process. Royal Ranch’s regenerative practices have been verified by an independent auditor, Legacy Verified, on behalf of the USDA.

“Market of Choice is the perfect partner to introduce our carbon-neutral beef to Oregonians,” says Austin Allred, owner of Royal Ranch. “We are revolutionizing the way cattle are raised and brought to market through our closed-cycle regenerative ranching model. Royal Ranch is creating a scalable system aimed at cultivating quality sustainable food for the masses, reshaping the future of farming for a healthier planet and better-nourished communities.”

In February, Market of Choice is hosting media events in Eugene and Portland, Oregon, offering opportunities to learn more about regenerative agriculture and interview representatives from Market of Choice and Royal Ranch. Interested members of the media can use the contact info below to request details.

About Market of Choice

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice is Oregon’s largest family-owned, independent grocer with 11 stores located throughout the state. Driven by the joy of and an admiration for Oregon food and its makers, Market of Choice has grown into a thriving grocery retailer with nearly 1,400 dedicated employees. With stores in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford, and the Portland-metro area, Market of Choice has developed deep, meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across Oregon and is committed to fostering a vibrant local food economy. For more information, visit www.marketofchoice.com. Stay connected with Market of Choice on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Royal Ranch

Founded in 1962 and based in Royal City, Washington, Royal Ranch is one of four farms that make up Royal Family Farming. With a mission to support communities and families everywhere by sustainably producing natural products for a wholesome, nutritious life, Royal Family Farming is committed to regenerative farming. At Royal Family Farms, returning to natural processes has been an innovation that overhauled the way we think and operate. We have learned how regenerative agriculture capitalizes on natural biological cycles and ecosystems and have combined them with updated tools and techniques to manage modern issues. Learn more about us at www.royalfamilyfarming.com, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.