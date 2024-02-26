A-dec® Introduces Certified Pre-Owned Equipment

Now you don’t have to wait to own the best. Introducing A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment. We’re putting legendary A-dec quality and performance within reach—because every doctor deserves to practice with the best.

Dental equipment that’s new to you. Affordable. Sustainable. Authentically A-dec. Welcome to a better way to buy used dental equipment (Graphic: A-dec)

NEWBERG, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, A-dec announced an expansion of its business with the launch of A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment.

A-dec Chief Executive Officer, Marv Nelson, expressed the vision behind the venture: “ I believe A-dec is for everyone. Our new A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment program will help make it possible for more dental professionals to practice with the best dental equipment, by putting A-dec equipment within reach. In tandem with our Smart Start program and other continuing education services, A-dec will continue to invest in the success of customers, especially those who are starting their practice journey.”

While there are unauthorized third parties who sell used A-dec dental equipment, A-dec wanted to develop its own refurbishing process to ensure that doctors will have the highest quality equipment and best possible user experience with A-dec.

A-dec Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tim Long, emphasized the difference: “ A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Dental Equipment goes through a rigorous multi-point inspection. It’s refurbished by skilled A-dec technicians, who replace high-wear parts with new, genuine A-dec parts. Because we’ve handled every part of the process, we can certify that this equipment meets A-dec’s high standards of quality and reliability.”

In addition to offering a new option for customers, A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting sustainability. “ This program keeps useful dental equipment out of landfills, reducing waste,” said Long. “ And because refurbishing dental equipment takes only a fraction of the natural resources and materials compared to manufacturing new, doctors can make the right choice for their practice and the environment.”

A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment will be sold in packages on a dedicated website, with sales and installation managed by authorized A-dec dealers. Brand-new formed upholstery, in the customer’s choice of color, is included in the package price. All A-dec Certified Pre-Owned Equipment is backed with a 3-year parts warranty and full access to A-dec customer service and support. At this time, the program is available for U.S. customers only.

Nelson believes dental professionals will be enthusiastic about the new A-dec program. “ Doctors can choose our Certified Pre-Owned Equipment with confidence, knowing that it’s inspected, refurbished, and fully supported by the same company that made it. Quality means everything at A-dec.”

Learn more at certified.a-dec.com

