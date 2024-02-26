Ubiquity Partners with Fujitsu to Enhance Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure Resilience

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced that digital infrastructure investor Ubiquity utilizes the Fujitsu Network Operations Center (NOC) to support last-mile, fiber broadband infrastructure in four major U.S. markets. Fujitsu provides Ubiquity with 24x7 managed network services from their carrier-class NOC in Texas.

Ubiquity is a digital infrastructure owner, developer and operator with the nation’s largest and fastest-growing open access, fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network. With a commitment to delivering high-capacity broadband networks, Ubiquity enables fast-growing suburban communities as well as underserved communities to reap the benefits of affordable, high-speed connectivity options and associated economic development.

Fujitsu’s managed network services include fault monitoring, notification, troubleshooting and onsite dispatching. As a result, Ubiquity has realized accelerated visibility into and management of sustainable infrastructure, delivering premium broadband services faster to new markets cost-effectively.

“We relied on Fujitsu’s experienced staff and efficient processes to meet our aggressive monitoring and resiliency needs to deliver the future of sustainable digital infrastructure,” said Ajay Ghanekar, co-founder and co-CEO, Ubiquity. “Fujitsu support made it possible for us to keep pace with our significant build plan, support a varied set of customers and maintain a consistent set of quality on our fiber service.”

“Fujitsu is pleased to support Ubiquity by accelerating their broadband business, saving start-up costs, and mitigating risks with our Managed Network Services,” said Greg Manganello, senior vice president and head of network integration and software business unit, Fujitsu. “As our partnership continues to grow, we look forward to continuously enabling Ubiquity to scale their broadband business even faster.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: https://www.fujitsu.com/.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multi-vendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity invests, develops, and manages digital communications infrastructure throughout the United States. The company partners with ISPs, wireless carriers, utilities, and municipalities to deliver connectivity and sustainability solutions in underserved communities. Its mission is to provide customer choice and spur competition, both of which are essential components of empowering communities for the future. Please visit ubiquitygp.com for more information.

