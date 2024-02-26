Myko AI Raises $2.7 Million from Khosla Ventures to Bring Conversational AI to Sales and Revenue Teams

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myko, the conversational AI for sales and revenue team data, announced it has secured $2.7 million in seed capital from Khosla Ventures to reach new customers and expand its offerings. The round also included participation from Zero Knowledge Ventures, DayDream Ventures, the AngelList Early-Stage Quant Fund, and others.

Myko is a conversational AI that enables companies to drive more revenue by giving their teams deeper analytical capabilities. The fast and secure AI allows sales and revenue teams to ask questions and get answers instantly, so they can self-serve their data and uncover hidden insights with simple text prompts. Myko plugs directly into users’ existing CRM platforms such as Salesforce, and chat apps including Slack and Microsoft Teams, so data can be analyzed within seconds.

“Reporting and analysis are still massive pain points for most sales and revenue teams,” said Myko AI co-founder and CEO, Trevor Lee. “With the power of AI, Myko learns from each user’s metadata so they can get instant insights straight from the source.”

“Sales is a key area where AI can be used to unlock valuable data insights,” said Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures. “Myko’s conversational AI is designed to help sales teams get better insights faster to make effective revenue-driving decisions.”

Myko’s trusted model adapts to each user

By learning from users’ existing CRM and BI infrastructure, Myko’s natural language model automatically understands each company's specific terminology and KPIs with minimal onboarding. Myko’s technology digests vast quantities of information and translates it into concise formats. This information can be understood by a language model in one shot, without querying all of the data with each user question. Their code generation model has been fine-tuned with an extensive amount of training data for sales-related insights.

These breakthroughs enable a very high level of accuracy and reliability. Myko is able to link to all data sources, preventing inadvertent hallucinations and can show fully auditable results for users, giving teams the confidence to trust Myko’s results.

For example, a customer could ask, “Which outbound channel had the largest decrease in average sales cycle between Q3 and Q4?” Within seconds, Myko will generate the analysis and the user would be able to ask follow-up questions and interact with the output until they achieve the desired outcome.

New funding will accelerate growth plans

With this new funding, Myko will be able to offer its product to even more users, enabling any sales or revenue team to better explore and unlock the power of their data. Myko is currently accepting new users from their waitlist.

Learn more: www.myko.ai

ABOUT MYKO AI

Founded in 2020, Myko AI is a conversational AI used by sales and revenue teams globally. The co-founders Trevor Lee and Zheng Li graduated from Columbia Business School and previously partnered on another AI startup, Smart Highlights. The Company is backed by Khosla Ventures and headquartered in Miami, FL.

Myko has already helped CROs and their teams better utilize the valuable data that lies within their existing platforms including Salesforce and Snowflake.

Myko is Soc II Type II compliant and can be found on the Salesforce AppExchange.