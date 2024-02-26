Florida SouthWestern State College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Replace Former Accessibility Product

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Florida SouthWestern State College, which has three campuses and one regional center that serve a five county regional area, has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to replace its former accessibility product.

The institution had been using an accessibility product for several years, but wanted a more innovative solution that provides a range of accessibility tools in one place, streamlining the creation of accessible content at an affordable price point. YuJa Panorama, which integrates directly with the Canvas Learning Management System, offers efficient workflows, including the ability to reuse content previously made accessible to reduce redundant work. It also provides a richer set of features around accessibility that spans the digital landscape from internal and external websites to third-party content, and more.

In addition, the institution will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text to ensure accessibility for diverse types of content.

“Florida SouthWestern State College was referred to YuJa by another Florida institution that has been happy with the robust tools and workflows YuJa Panorama offers,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We understand how cumbersome it can be to switch platforms, which is why we work with institutions through implementation, training and ongoing support. We’re excited to expand in Florida and earn the trust of institutions there.”

ABOUT FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN STATE COLLEGE

With the first students admitted to then Edison Junior College in the fall of 1962, the college continues to provide students with the opportunity to fulfill their professional goals. On July 1, 2014, the college was renamed Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW). The college offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Baccalaureate degrees, as well as various certificate programs. FSW has three campuses and an enrollment of more than 13,000 students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.