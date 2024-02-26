Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Three New Boeing 787 Aircraft with Thai Airways International

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease agreements for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Thai Airways International. These three Dreamliner aircraft are confirmed to deliver to the Thai carrier in 2025 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“We are pleased to announce this transaction for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with new customer, Thai Airways International,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC is honored to add these three Dreamliner aircraft to Thai Airways’ growing widebody fleet and we look forward to a long-term relationship with the airline.”

“These new state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9s will be utilized on flights to Europe, Australia and Intra-Asia to strengthen Thai Airways’ global network,” added Chi Yan, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

“We are delighted to commence this new partnership with ALC, with the addition of three Boeing 787-9s to Thai Airways’ fleet. The incorporation of these aircraft underscores our dedication to fleet modernization and delivering exceptional comfort and efficiency to our passengers. Thai Airways International is thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with such an industry-leading partner,” said Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Thai Airways International

THAI, founded in 1960 and one of the founding members of Star Alliance, operates a full-service carrier which provides the transportation for passengers, goods, parcels and postal through our domestic and international routes, including a warehousing service, ground handling service, ground equipment services, in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance services. THAI and its alliance has a network of routes covering 30 countries around the world. For over 60 years in the airline business, THAI aims to focus on safety and quality of service with THAI touches for passenger comfort throughout the journey which have made THAI one of the best airlines in the world guaranteed by various awards of recognition.