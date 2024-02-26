RSM US Deploys Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform to Secure Clients

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced that RSM US – the leading provider of professional services to the middle market – is leveraging the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to unify, expand and control the cybersecurity defenses across its Global MSSP Client Network.

RSM US operates a global managed security operations service, known as RSM Defense, which offers around-the-clock threat detection, response and intelligence services to its clients. As an MSSP, RSM Defense Director and Threat Operations leader Todd Willoughby’s team amassed a collection of discrete client data sources that focus on individual aspects of security, each with a separate console. RSM Defense integrated Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform into the MSSP model’s workflow because it unifies those tools and provides SIEM, NDR, UEBA and TPA tools in one comprehensive platform.

“Stellar Cyber is taking a different approach to what’s been offered in the market over the last 15 years,” said Willoughby. “Instead of just putting out just one tool, they are addressing the challenge of delivering a complete view of security events across our clients’ infrastructure under one pane of glass; and because it’s an open platform, integrating clients’ new or existing EDR and other security tools and data sources is a non-issue.”

Other advantages Willoughby found are the platform’s machine learning capabilities and robust, out-of-the-box detection rulesets, which enable him to level the playing field between newer and more skilled security analysts, making them all fully productive. “Great senior cybersecurity analysts are tough to find – even if you can find one, they can cost the business upwards of $150,000 a year, and most clients can’t afford that,” he said.

“Enterprises and MSSPs providing cybersecurity protection for multiple sites or customers need solutions that put them in control with a single pane of visibility, automatic data correlation and analysis, and rapid, bi-directional integrations to client security stack tools,” said Steve Garrison, SVP Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “Our platform delivers on those promises like no other solution in the market.”

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About RSM

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients RSM serves are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. RSM’s purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit Security monitoring and response | Services | RSM US.