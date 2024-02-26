NetLand Signs Reseller Agreement with SentryMark to Offer ConcealBrowse in Japan

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal is thrilled to announce its partnership with NetLand through a reseller agreement with SentryMark, marking a strategic move into the Japanese SMB market. This collaboration is set to leverage Conceal's expertise in advanced browser security with SentryMark's robust presence in Japan, enabling NetLand to resell the innovative ConcealBrowse to a wider audience of small and medium-sized businesses.

Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal, commented on the partnership, “This reseller agreement with NetLand and SentryMark is a pivotal step in our journey to enhance browser security globally. SentryMark's strong foothold in the Japanese market, combined with NetLand's expertise in cloud solutions, positions us uniquely to address the cybersecurity needs of Japanese SMBs with ConcealBrowse."

Taro Okano, CEO of NetLand, stated, "With this agreement with SentryMark, we are delighted to be able to provide our customers with ConcealBrowse, a security browser that has a proven track record in the United States, a security-advanced country. This is a business alliance that aligns with our mission to continue to provide cutting-edge IT solutions in Japan, and we are confident that we will be able to play a part in strengthening the security that many companies in Japan are looking for."

Albert Vasquez, CEO at SentryMark, remarked, “We are proud to be part of this alliance, bolstering cybersecurity for Japanese businesses. Together with Conceal and NetLand, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that safeguard our clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

NetLand, known for its comprehensive cloud services and system engineering expertise, is uniquely equipped to support various company needs with ConcealBrowse. This partnership is poised to enrich their offerings, providing enhanced security solutions tailored for the dynamic Japanese SMB market.

About Conceal

Conceal’s mission is to defend organizations against web-based threats. ConcealBrowse is a private, lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI-powered browser extension that detects, prevents, and shields users from ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated social engineering attacks. By securing the most vulnerable part of any organization, the human using a web browser, ConcealBrowse dramatically reduces the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/

About SentryMark

SentryMark stands tall in the cybersecurity arena, prioritizing client-centric solutions over industry norms. Their offerings span from advanced monitoring to unparalleled incident response, fortified by collaborations with best-in-class talents and technologies. With a vision of holistic defense and a commitment to reducing organizational complexities, SentryMark has reshaped the cybersecurity blueprint. For more information, visit https://www.sentrymark.com

About NetLand

Netland, established in 2018, is a prominent wholesale IT company dedicated to contributing to society by revitalizing all industries and maximizing the potential of Japan through ICT, with the motto of "transferring all Japanese companies to the next generation.” For more information, visit https://www.net-land.co.jp/