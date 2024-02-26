Perficient Announces Multi-Year Extension of Partnership with St. Louis Cardinals

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a multi-year extension of its longstanding partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re thrilled to announce this expansion of our relationship with the Cardinals,” said Bill Davis, Perficient’s senior vice president of marketing. “Since 2016, the franchise has been an important part of our investment into St. Louis, our colleagues, and our customers. From the Perficient Perch to the Perficient Red Jacket Club to our outfield wall sign in right field, we’re proud to be one of the most prominent brands at iconic Busch Stadium in our global headquarters’ market.”

In addition to its in-stadium presence, Perficient will be featured on the Cardinals’ flagship radio station, KMOX, as well as across the entire Cardinals Radio Network, which constitutes more than 140 stations across nine states.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Perficient, a global leader headquartered in St. Louis that is committed to the community – just like the Cardinals are,” said Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals president. “We’re looking forward to an exciting future of success with Perficient as our partner.”

Since 2000, the Cardinals have reached the postseason in 16 seasons and appeared in the World Series four times, winning twice. In that same period, Perficient has scaled from a startup to a global consulting leader with more than 7,000 employees and $900 million in revenue.

