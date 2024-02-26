eTip Chosen as Exclusive Digital Tipping Partner for Shamin Hotels

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eTip, the digital tipping and financial benefits platform tailored to service sector businesses, today announces its exclusive digital tipping partnership with Shamin Hotels, a dynamic, growth-oriented hotel company that owns, operates, and develops commercial business hotels under the Hilton, Marriott and InterContinental Hotel Group flags. Now, the two million guests that annually stay at Shamin Hotels’ 76 properties can seamlessly and securely express their gratitude to the over 3,000 associates who work to create exceptional stays.

Meanwhile, nearly 95 percent of guests in a recent survey conducted by eTip reported they would have left a tip for hotel staff during their last stay if there had been a digital option for them to do so. As technology evolves and guest preferences shift, hotel groups like Shamin Hotels are turning to eTip's intuitive platform to streamline guest experiences and retain more hotel staff through increased tipping.

“Our daily mission is to work to create the ‘Shamin Touch,’” says Neil Amin, CEO of Shamin Hotels. “Today, we’re doing just that, recognizing the increasing technological preferences of our customers and responding accordingly with a state-of-the-art tipping solution that supports our passionate associates.”

eTip requires no mobile app download or login credentials. Guests simply scan a QR code using the camera on their mobile phone, tap the banner on their screen, and then tip using their preferred payment method. eTip also offers “tap to tip,” allowing guests to pay through an NFC-enabled QR code. Once the guest leaves a tip electronically, associates can quickly receive it in their bank account, eliminating the need to wait for a tip to be paid through the weekly or bi-weekly payroll process. eTip makes digital tipping easier and faster for guests and associates.

“As we pioneer the future of hospitality with partners like Shamin Hotels, we look forward to enhancing guest experiences and uplifting the lives of associates,” says Nicolas Cassis, Co-Founder and CEO of eTip. “At eTip, we believe in the power of innovation to create a ripple effect of positive change. Together, we're rewriting the script of service, one digital tip at a time.”

About eTip

eTip is a digital tipping and financial benefits platform tailored to service sector businesses, including hotels, restaurants, gaming, and more. eTip is trusted by global hospitality, leisure, and retail brands to drive operational efficiency, foster customer loyalty, and engage workers with digital financial benefits. eTip leverages technology, payment innovations, and the power of gratitude to build solutions to solve customers' service-level challenges and address industry-specific needs. eTip's mission is to empower the services economy with a holistic platform that digitizes cash-heavy operations, centralizes on-bill and off-bill tipping, and offers workers financial wellness tools, including emergency savings, credit building, and now, on-demand payout of tips to achieve their long-term financial goals. For more information, visit eTip.io. Click here to schedule a demo. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Shamin Hotels

Founded in 1979, Shamin Hotels is an award-winning hospitality organization with over 9,000 rooms in 75 properties. It is recognized as the largest hotel owner and operator throughout Virginia, as well as one of the top ten hotel owners in the country. Deeply rooted at the forefront of the hospitality industry, Shamin Hotels has assembled a portfolio that spans multiple renowned brands, reflecting its commitment to developing experiential accommodations across many market segments while providing extraordinary experiences for a wide range of guests as well as growth opportunities for its associates. For additional information, please visit www.shaminhotels.com.