AM Best to Sponsor and Participate in the CICA 2024 International Conference

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate in the annual CICA International Conference, which will take place March 10-12, 2024, in Scottsdale, AZ.

AM Best Rating Services Director Dan Teclaw will moderate a panel session, titled, “Sustainable Attributes and Novel Approaches Emanate From Robust ERM In Captive Segment,” which will consider the distinct perspectives of a regulator, single parent captive and risk retention group. The discussion will include potential formations to cover existing risks in a hard market and emerging risks, as well as possible lines of business, types of policies offered and novel capital support alternatives to support business plans.

Teclaw will be joined by Debopom Mitra, ARM, assistant vice president, risk management, Temple University (Pinnacle Consortium of Higher Education, a VT RRRG); Amanda Wescott, vice president, director of captive management operations, NFP Risk & Insurance Strategy Collective; and Stephen Taylor, director of captives, Delaware Department of Insurance. The discussion will be held 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. (MST) on Monday, March 11.

AM Best is a silver sponsor of the event. CICA is a domicile-neutral captive insurance association that promotes best practices and fosters collaboration within the captive insurance industry. For additional questions about the conference, please visit the event webpage.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.