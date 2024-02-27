RYAM and VERSO ENERGY Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Explore eSAF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) and VERSO ENERGY have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore e-fuels and specifically e-SAF or Sustainable Aviation Fuel from renewable resources. As part of the MoU, the companies will explore the feasibility of using the Biogenic Carbon Dioxide (Biogenic CO2) produced at RYAM’s Tartas France plant along with Green Hydrogen to produce eSAF, a vital product needed to help reduce the world’s rising greenhouse gases through Carbon Capture Utilization. The companies expect to qualify for grants from the French government to help fund the cost of this multi-year feasibility study.

“We are excited to be partnering with Verso Energy on this endeavor,” said De Lyle Bloomquist RYAM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining the unique attributes of RYAM’s Tartas plant with VERSO ENERGY’s expertise in the development of renewable energy creates a great opportunity for the potential expansion of new sustainable fuels at the site.”

Antoine Huard, CEO of VERSO ENERGY declares: “We are very proud to announce our agreement with RYAM. By studying the utilization of RYAM’ significant resources in biogenic CO2 combined with VERSO ENERGY’s capability to develop green H2 and e-fuel projects at industrial scale, we are laying strong foundations to meet the challenge of decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation – an industry facing ambitious and binding decarbonation targets as soon as 2030.”

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly used in the production of filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, RYAM generated an estimated $1.6 billion of revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

About VERSO ENERGY

VERSO ENERGY is a carbon-free energy company specializing in the development of projects designed to make possible a decarbonized and competitive energy mix with a high proportion of renewable energies. Co-founded by Xavier Caïtucoli and Antoine Huard, VERSO ENERGY is a new player in the energy transition specializing in the development, financing and operation of carbon-free energy production assets More information is available at www.verso.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal, or other outcomes, including business and market conditions, outlook, and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ or future or expected events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.