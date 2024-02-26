Userful Names Convergint as Platinum Partner Providing Modernized IT Solutions for Core Enterprise Operations

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Userful Corporation™, a leading provider of IT solutions for core enterprise operations, announced Convergint, a global systems integrator dedicated to delivering exceptional IT service excellence worldwide as Platinum IT Channel Partner.

This strategic partnership provides leading-edge solutions for modernizing operations in various mission-critical environments globally, from SLED, healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, airports and banking/finance industries.

“Convergint, a renowned industry leader in systems integration, has earned its position as our Platinum Partner through its unparalleled expertise in providing advanced IT solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern enterprises. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation,” said Jamey Miles, VP Channel & Strategic, Userful.

As a Platinum Partner, Convergint will play a pivotal role in delivering Userful's world’s first quad-play solution to modernize operations centers including security operations centers, advanced operator workstations, war and situation rooms, emergency mass notifications and video walls.

Userful and Convergint’s combined expertise enables mission-critical spaces to expand its global reach, create standardized and easy-to-deploy solutions, achieve rapid deployments with low hardware requirements, and provide an intuitive user interface. These advantages empower revenue acceleration, reduce customer acquisition costs, and enhance the overall customer experience.

“We are proud to be recognized as Userful's Platinum Partner and are confident about the opportunities this collaboration presents. By combining Convergint's IT expertise with Userful's world’s first quad-play operations centers solution, we aim to empower enterprises by optimizing their mission-critical environments,” said Scott Frigaard, Digital Transformation Advisor for Data Fusion, Convergint.

About Userful

Userful™ is a leading provider of IT solutions for core enterprise operations and mission-critical environments, serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful's unified software platform provides services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness, and readiness for modernized operations. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single-pane-of-glass.

Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform™ is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply-chain constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments.

Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.5 billion USD global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine’s Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 6 years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.