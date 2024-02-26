Rohirrim Appoints Advisory Board, Taps Cybersecurity Expert Mike Papay as Chairman

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rohirrim, the cutting-edge technology company specializing in domain-aware generative AI for the enterprise, has appointed Dr. Michael Papay to lead Rohirrim’s Advisory Board as Chairman. In his role, he will guide strategic, financial and operational gains for the company. Dr. Papay is an experienced engineering executive with a career spanning nearly 40 years, solving some of the most complex problems in the defense industry and financial services domains.

Sam Allen of Tableau, Jack Barufka of Pillsbury Law, Todd Fredrick of Elastio, Ben Levitan of Cedalion Partners and Dr. Craig Reed of Growth Strategy Leaders are joining Dr. Papay on the advisory board.

Dr. Papay has built and deployed sophisticated hardware and software solutions for global clients and led cybersecurity programs for two Fortune 100 companies for the last 12 years. As Executive Vice President for Technology Risk and Information Security at American Express, Dr. Papay was responsible for the cybersecurity protection of the company and its card members, interfacing with technology regulators globally and managing technology risks appropriately.

While Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Cyber Initiatives at Northrop Grumman, he was responsible for the security of the company’s internal network. In his role, Dr. Papay spearheaded cyber strategy initiatives company-wide and had strategic oversight into the company’s systems engineering, proposal writing, and risk management activities.

In addition, Dr. Papay is frequently utilized as a cyber policy expert for the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Defense, the FBI and the Federal Reserve Board. His advisory board experience spans several decades at key research universities, helping them navigate global workforce needs and technology changes.

“Dr. Papay is one of the country’s most highly regarded cybersecurity experts in both the private and public sectors,” said Rohirrim Founder and CEO Steven Aberle. “As the digital landscape continues to evolve, cybersecurity will remain a key priority for Rohirrim and our customers. Michael’s experience at Northrop Grumman, AMEX and his time advising government agencies will be invaluable to us as we continue to deliver secure and meaningful solutions.”

“Throughout my career, I spent about 20% of my time writing proposals for government agencies and developed a unique understanding of how costly and time-consuming the process can be,” said Dr. Michael Papay, Chairman of the Rohirrim Advisory Board. “When the Rohirrim team told me that Rohan is an on-prem solution deployed within an organization’s infrastructure, I knew I had to be part of this journey. Rohan is one of the first products on the market that will significantly enhance the efficiency of the proposal writing process using the power of domain-aware generative AI while making security a top priority.”

Sam Allen is the Executive Vice President & Global COO at Tableau, a Salesforce company. He brings decades of experience driving operational excellence, customer success, and business transformation.

Jack Barufka is the Managing Partner of Pillsbury Law’s Global IP practice and boasts a Tier 1 Chambers ranking with over 25 years of experience representing Fortune 500 companies. He is currently the Global Practice Group Leader at Pillsbury for their Intellectual Property Transactions and Patent Practice.

Todd Fredrick is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and board member. He is a sought after expert in building high performance companies and has worked with multiple VC/PE backed software portfolio companies for Bain, Insight, Updata, and many others to accelerate revenue growth. He has been Chairman, CEO and/or CRO for AppAssure (acquired by Dell), Veritas (acquired by Symantec) and LeaseAccelerator.

Ben Levitan is a trusted advisor to leaders in the technology industry. He has decades of experience as a CEO and board member scaling companies in the defense, intelligence and commercial industries.

Dr. Craig Reed is the President and CEO of Growth Strategy Leaders. He has a 40-year career leading growth at defense, aerospace, and government contractors, including Altamira, Serco, Lockheed, Northrop Grumman, Engility and DynCorp.

“As we sought out candidates to form our advisory board, we were looking for a well-rounded group of individuals to ensure we had experts in cybersecurity, sales, customer success, law and the public sector,” said Tim Meyers, Rohirrim Chief Operating Officer. “That is exactly what we are accomplishing with this talented group of individuals, and we look forward to working closely with this group to ensure Rohirrim’s continued success.”

About Rohirrim

Rohirrim’s custom-developed platform, Rohan, offers the first domain-aware generative AI purpose built for the enterprise and focused on delivering outcomes. It enables company teams to unlock value from proprietary data by securely ingesting and organizing information found in presentations, spreadsheets, proposals, whitepapers, and emails. Rohirrim is not just a technological breakthrough; it's an ode to every enterprise striving for efficiency, every team member burdened with the mammoth task of creating technically and knowledge-dense content in your company’s voice, and every leader envisioning a seamless integration of AI without sacrificing the uniqueness of their domain.

For more information about Rohirrim and their industry-leading platform, Rohan, please visit www.rohirrim.ai.