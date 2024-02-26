AECOM is selected to deliver design services for the Ontario Line’s Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations contract

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it will provide design services as part of the Pape North Connect Team selected by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx to deliver the Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations (PTUS) contract for the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometer stand-alone rapid transit line that is expected to improve access and reduce daily travel time for Toronto commuters.

“ Our world class tunneling expertise and transit design capabilities are contributing to our competitive advantage on large-scale projects, we are thrilled to be expanding our involvement on the Ontario Line,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “ We look forward to collaborating with Metrolinx to deliver this enduring legacy that will provide more frequent and reliable access to transit, while reducing traffic congestion, fuel consumption and harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”

The PTUS contract is being procured under a Development and Master Construction Agreement (DMCA) with Metrolinx. The DMCA incorporates a multi-stage design process called the development phase that allows for a collaborative approach between Metrolinx and Pape North Connect to finalize the scope, risk allocation and pricing of various contract elements. Pape North Connect is a consortium of AECOM, Arcadis, Webuild Civil Work Inc., and Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd.

“ With this project win AECOM will now be providing technical design leadership for the full length of the approximately 10-kilometer tunnel works and the three complex interchange stations along the Ontario Line Subway,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “ Our team of technical transportation experts is proud to continue supporting Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx on this critical investment in the future of public transit in Toronto, bringing expanded and modernized transportation to thousands of commuters.”

The scope of work for the PTUS contract includes three kilometers of twin tunnels underneath Pape Avenue between the Gerrard tunnel portal and the Don Valley bridge, two underground stations, three emergency exit and service buildings, and a crossover in the section of the tunnel near Sammon Avenue. According to Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, the project is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities annually during construction and ensure that more than 227,500 Toronto residents will be within a 10-minute walk of an Ontario Line station.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of US$14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.