RRD Selected by Albertsons Companies to Transform Promotional Marketing Ecosystem

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, today announced that Albertsons Companies selected RRD to transform its promotional marketing ecosystem and grocery merchandising, expanding on the companies’ existing partnership. To drive continued customer loyalty, Albertsons Cos. is reaching its audience beyond transactions through localized and omnichannel marketing efforts supported by RRD.

Leveraging a number of proprietary retail marketing technologies, RRD will enhance the velocity and execution of personalized promotions at scale to increase return on promotion and engaging Albertsons Cos. customers with high-quality content. RRD’s global footprint enables effective localized solutions at a greater scale, aligning with Albertsons Cos. brands nationwide to help execute the mission of being locally great and nationally strong.

“Our goal is to fundamentally elevate the shopper experience for Albertsons customers by reaching them with the right message, on the right channel, at the right time,” said Al duPont, Chief Commercial Officer, RRD. “We’re taking a highly targeted approach to provide Albertsons Cos. customers with personalized, relevant information that speaks to their preferences and inspires their lifestyle and well-being.”

By integrating multiple business platforms, RRD brings innovation through an end-to-end offering that aligns with all facets of the creative and content journey — ranging from photo and video creation to production, print and delivery. Layering in technology, processes, and automation, RRD creates circular pages, retail signage, as well as promotional, email, and social media content to empower localized and omnichannel marketing efforts.

“Customer shopping habits are unique to their local markets and their patterns are constantly evolving,” said Sean Barrett, Chief Marketing Officer for Albertsons Cos. “Understanding the importance of these intricacies and having the ability to personalize and scale is a key opportunity to reach our loyal and valued customers in ways they prefer.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 22,000 clients, including 93% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.