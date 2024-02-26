RiskOn International Announces Strategic Partnership with MeetKai for the Launch of askROI.com with Early Access Starting March 4, 2024; Unveils New Sales Force Initiative and Highlights Competitive Advantage

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn,” or the “Company”), today announced the execution of a five year development agreement with MeetKai, Inc. (“MeetKai”) for the licensing of the askROI.com (“askROI”) platform. The Company is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MeetKai, co-founded by Weili Dai and James Kaplan, for the launch of askROI. The Company believes that this innovative platform is set to revolutionize the artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions landscape, offering unparalleled access to information and services through the power of advanced AI technology. With early access starting on March 4, 2024, askROI invites users to experience the future of AI technology ahead of its full launch.

In preparation for this initiative, RiskOn has established a dedicated sales force aimed at empowering businesses globally to integrate generative AI into their operations. The partnership with MeetKai is designed to provide seamless access to state-of-the-art AI solutions, enabling businesses of all sizes to enhance their services, innovate their product offerings and improve operational efficiencies.

James Kaplan, CEO of MeetKai, shared insights into his personal journey and the strategic focus of the partnership, stating, “We strategically chose askROI to expedite the market launch of our generative AI innovations. Since our founding in 2018, we’ve been diligently developing conversational AI technologies, which have already reached over 50 million users worldwide. This partnership marks the first opportunity for small to medium-sized businesses to access our cutting-edge technology, and we’re committed to continuously introducing more advanced solutions through askROI.” This statement emphasizes the complementary strengths of both organizations, combining MeetKai’s innovative technology with the Company’s expertise in sales and customer service to bring generative AI solutions to a wider audience.

Understanding Generative AI:

Generative AI refers to a class of artificial intelligence technologies capable of generating new content, including text, images, and videos, that resemble human-generated content. It learns from vast datasets to produce original outputs based on the input it receives, opening new possibilities for personalized content creation, automated customer service, and innovative problem-solving strategies.

The Company strongly urges readers to review the Current Report on Form 8-K that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, February 22, 2024 for further details on the 5-year partnership agreement between the Company and MeetKai.

The launch of askROI, together with the strategic sales force initiative and the unique competitive advantage of personalized engagement with sales reps and engineers, marks a new era in AI-driven solutions, offering businesses innovative and efficient strategies for navigating the complexities of the digital age.

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company operates a software-as-a-service platform called askROI.com, which is designed to improve the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data. askROI.com is a unique, generative AI-driven platform engineered to provide pertinent and unique data insights through integration with business specific data that pushes beyond the conventional uses of existing large language models. The Company also owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., which operates a metaverse platform.

About MeetKai, Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is an AI company based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Executive Chairwoman Weili Dai and CEO James Kaplan in 2018. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the AI speech space, MeetKai’s AI applications have reached 75+ million users worldwide. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.