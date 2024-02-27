BakerHostetler Unveils Revolutionary Estate Planning Fintech Application in Private Wealth Law

This video is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute legal advice. The information is not intended to create, and receipt of it does not constitute, a lawyer-client relationship. You should not act upon this information without seeking professional counsel. You should consult a lawyer for individual advice regarding your own situation. Do not send us confidential information until you speak with one of our lawyers and get authorization to send the information to us. Sending an e-mail to one of our attorneys does not necessarily create an attorney-client relationship.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BakerHostetler announces the launch of its proprietary breakthrough fintech application, FinClar (short for financial clarity), a cutting-edge tool developed in-house to elevate the client experience in family legacy management. FinClar is the result of a collaborative vision to provide successful families with an unparalleled, modern and client-centric approach, departing from the common estate planning experience.

FinClar was designed with our clients’ interests in mind. Our mission is to transform the way clients approach legacy management by putting their needs and expectations at the forefront.

About FinClar

1. Confident decision-making: Features clear, intuitive dashboards that distill complex financial, tax and estate planning information into actionable intelligence. Designed to instill confidence in decision-making, FinClar provides clients and advisory teams with the information and insights they need to make informed choices throughout the legacy planning and management process.

2. Client independence: Provides the peace of mind that only comes from having a comprehensive view of the family’s balance sheet and a clear illustration of the flow of funds through the family’s legacy plan, with asset values updated daily. No longer must clients rely on others for timely information; FinClar helps clients maintain independence.

3. Efficiency gains: Bid farewell to hours spent gathering and analyzing data. FinClar streamlines the process, allowing clients and their advisers to focus on strategy. Clients leverage FinClar to increase tax savings and thereby enhance performance.

4. NextGen education: Embracing digital innovation for the next generation, FinClar serves as a platform for the next generation to be good stewards of the family legacy, promoting a seamless transition of legacy management knowledge and discipline.

FinClar was built on two ideals: unlocking the value of disciplined, proactive legacy management and offering transparency through easy-to-read digital dashboards to support that experience.

With FinClar, BakerHostetler continues its commitment to delivering independent, exceptional client service through innovative solutions. To learn more about FinClar and explore how it can transform your legacy planning experience, please visit bakerlaw.com/services/private-wealth/finclar.

BakerHostetler’s Tax Practice Group

With more than 80 tax attorneys serving companies in every major industry, BakerHostetler’s Tax Practice Group is one of the legal profession’s strongest. Members of the Tax Group have served in senior positions at the Department of the Treasury, the IRS, the Department of Justice and the Joint Committee on Taxation, as well as on Capitol Hill and with state taxing authorities, developing experience and insights to help clients resolve significant tax disputes, navigate complex tax planning issues and minimize global tax costs. BakerHostetler’s tax attorneys are focused on driving client innovation and growth, and the Tax Practice Group is regularly named one of the nation’s leading law firms by Chambers USA, Legal 500 and BTI Consulting Group. For more information, visit bakerlaw.com/services/tax. Connect with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @BakerHostetler or on LinkedIn at @BakerHostetler.

About BakerHostetler

BakerHostetler helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. Our highly ranked attorneys deliver sophisticated counsel and outstanding client service. We have six core practice groups — Business, Digital Assets and Data Management, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Tax — and more than 1,000 lawyers coast to coast. For more information, visit bakerlaw.com.