MIAMI Realtors and Rental Beast Extend Partnership, Making Rental Beast the Preferred Rental Software Provider for the MLS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rental Beast is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its partnership with MIAMI Realtors. The two have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, solidifying Rental Beast as the preferred rental software provider for the MLS.

MIAMI Realtors has been at the forefront of issuing rental market reports utilizing the combined dataset made possible with the Rental Beast integration. This has helped establish the MLS as the authority on the state of rental housing in South Florida while keeping MLS members ahead of the ever-evolving rental market. By extending the partnership and deepening this integration, MIAMI Realtors is now one of the most valuable platforms in the U.S. for local property managers and investors. Members will continue to provide their clients, including property owners, tenants, and investors, with excellent service and insights.

This extension comes at a crucial time as the Miami housing market at large and the rental market, in particular, remains very competitive, with average rental prices rising above the national average. The percentage of listings with concessions was around 4% lower than the national average in 2023, signaling that property owners have the upper hand in setting the tone for the market.

“We’re excited about the continued partnership with Rental Beast,” said Teresa King Kinney, CEO of MIAMI Realtors. “This extension reinforces our mission to provide our members with cutting-edge tools and to help them succeed in any market condition.”

“MIAMI Realtors is one of the largest MLSs in one of the largest rental markets in the U.S. Building on our partnership is a testament to the mutual, unrelenting commitment both organizations have to the success of their members. Rental Beast is committed to delivering superior rental software solutions and data that empower real estate professionals and elevate the standard of service clients experience across the Miami region,” said Ishay Grinberg, CEO and Founder of Rental Beast.

About MIAMI Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents over 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.