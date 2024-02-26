Wolters Kluwer executive joins The Wall Street Journal CEO Council and Accounting Today's Top 100

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) today announced that Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer TAA, has joined the prestigious Wall Street Journal (WSJ) CEO Council, an exclusive group of the world’s top business leaders who connect to discuss issues that shape the future of business, and drive the next era of industry, policy, and global economy. Marx has also been named in Accounting Today’s widely followed “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting” list for the 11th year in a row.

The WSJ CEO Council is an invitation-only group of the world’s leading CEOs and global business leaders who lead companies that collectively employ more than 14.5 million people, generate more than $4.36 trillion in annual revenue and represent 37 countries in a wide cross-section of industries.

“It is an honor to join the WSJ CEO Council, and I look forward to exchanging ideas and insights with this group of incredible change-makers,” said Marx. “I am also humbled to have been named to the Accounting Today’s ‘Top 100’ list for the 11th year in a row. It is a privilege to be named among so many notable leaders in the world of accounting — and business at large.”

Accounting Today’s ‘Top 100’ peer selected list identifies the thought leaders, change-makers, regulators, and others who are shaping the profession.

“With his company’s solutions literally in the hands and on the desktops of tens of thousands of accountants on a daily basis, it’s hard to doubt Marx’s influence — and he maintains it by constantly innovating new tools to help firms solve complex and constantly changing problems, both internally and for their clients,” wrote Danielle Lee, Managing Editor, Accounting Today.

To see the full list, download the Accounting Today Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.