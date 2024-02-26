Quantum Health announces industry-first collaboration with the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network

DUBLIN, Ohio & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that it is actively developing an industry-first collaboration with the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network (VHAN), a high-performing network of providers, hospitals and health systems in the mid-South, to help self-funded health plans better manage employee health. When executed, this relationship will be the first time a national navigation company has linked with a regional provider network to improve health across the care continuum. Quantum Health currently has 70,000 lives under management in the VHAN footprint.

By connecting Quantum Health’s leading healthcare navigation platform capabilities with VHAN’s high-performing network in Tennessee and surrounding states, Quantum Health will have additional capabilities to help the region’s self-funded employers combat the high cost of traditional managed care networks while also delivering better member experiences, less unnecessary care, improved clinical outcomes and better cost management. Quantum Health and VHAN intend to design a value-based care model that will ensure they are jointly accountable to their clients for reduced healthcare costs and an improved healthcare experience.

“Health plan costs continue to rise, and in many cases, employees are struggling with double-digit rate increases. Trends indicate that they will continue to rise with increased medical inflation. There has never been a more critical time for employers to look for platforms that allow them to optimize their health benefit infrastructure and provide a better employee healthcare experience while also controlling costs,” said Zane Burke, chief executive officer of Quantum Health. “Our new strategy to collaborate with high-performing networks like VHAN is a strategic market differentiator for us, integrating care navigation across networks of leading providers offering employees the highest-quality care, proactively guiding members to the right care solutions, and creating efficiency and benefits cost savings for the employer.”

“We see tremendous alignment between VHAN’s mission to improve health and strengthen communities and what Quantum Health has demonstrated it can do for its employer clients,” said Brent McDonald, senior vice president of Population Health for VHAN. “We know that large, self-insured employers are increasingly adding navigation models to their benefits strategies, and we see nothing but added value when we align our different organizations in the pursuit of the same goal. We look forward to improving the workforce health and productivity of Quantum Health’s current and future clients in our region through this exciting work together.”

A McKinsey report found that value-based care models are expected to grow and further enhance value-based capabilities across payers, providers, employers and other healthcare stakeholders. These models are creating approximately $500 billion in enterprise value today and are on track to reach $1 trillion as the landscape matures. In these value-based arrangements, healthcare organizations are incentivized on interrelated goals to improve measures around quality and cost and ensure that high-quality care is accessible for communities of color, low-income populations and more. Furthermore, over 50% of benefit consultants are guiding their clients to an independent healthcare navigation company, like Quantum Health, for “more holistic and independent service” according to the 2023 MedCity News Benefit Consultant Sentiment Index.

In the coming months, VHAN and Quantum Health will align their operations and capabilities to leverage the best of both organizations in new, innovative ways. The goal is to connect Quantum Health’s early intervention capabilities, enabled by its proprietary and proven Real-Time Intercept® (RTI) technology and team of Healthcare Warriors®, to identify patients in VHAN’s footprint who need access to high-quality care and/or would benefit from additional clinical support from the VHAN Care Management team (e.g., pharmacy, care management, behavioral health, wellness programs). In the future, self-insured employers in the region will be able to link Quantum Health’s navigation platform with a tiered network design powered by VHAN for an innovative approach to improving the health of their employees.

For more information on Quantum Health’s work with high-performing networks like VHAN, visit https://quantum-health.com/hospital-health-systems/.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network

The Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network (VHAN) is a collaborative partnership of physicians, health systems and employers driving a new level of clinical innovation and teamwork to enhance patient care, contain costs and improve the health of communities in Tennessee and surrounding states. The network is the region’s largest physician-led alliance of health care professionals. VHAN includes more than 7,000 providers, 66 hospitals, 12 health systems, and hundreds of physician practices. Learn more at VHAN.com.