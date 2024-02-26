Microsize Announces Expanded CDMO Relationship with Cerus Corporation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microsize today announced the signing of a long-term supply agreement with Cerus Corporation to provide high-throughput particle sizing services for the functional powders used in the INTERCEPT® Blood System for Plasma, a pathogen inactivation technology used by blood centers around the world to help safeguard the blood supply. The new supply agreement includes a joint CAPEX investment to build additional dedicated manufacturing suite capacity in 2023 and to qualify a higher-throughput processing train. These investments will allow Cerus to support existing and future demand for INTERCEPT-treated blood components including plasma and cryoprecipitate.

TJ Higley, CEO of Microsize, commented, “We are excited to meet the challenge presented to us by Cerus, our long-standing partner and a global leader in pathogen inactivation technology, used for production of life-saving blood products. As Cerus grows, our new larger manufacturing suite, with increased automation and a digital batch record, will add efficiencies and reliability into the supply chain planning process. The trust and collaboration between our companies has been enduring, and we look forward to continued expansion of this relationship.”

”We are delighted to continue our relationship with Microsize with today’s news. The Microsize team and their expertise have been critical in the history of our pathogen inactivation system over the last two decades, and we look forward to working together into the future,” stated Erik Bosman, Cerus’ vice president global supply chain. “We are grateful to Microsize for helping us to execute on our mission to safeguard the global blood supply.”

