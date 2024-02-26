Smarter Grid Solutions and Generac Grid Services Collaboration

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), a Mitsubishi Electric group company, is excited to announce its collaboration with Generac Grid Services (GGS) to offer the most comprehensive utility Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) solution in the market.

Today, utilities are challenged with operating an increasingly complex distribution network while reacting to concurrent innovation and growth behind-the-meter. The SGS and GGS collaboration will help utilities generate operational and economic value in both distribution optimization and distributed asset control. This decision was made to bring industry leading expertise together and ultimately provide a one-stop-shop for utilities as they navigate the much-welcomed innovation within the grid.

GGS’s Concerto platform will be offered as an integrated module of SGS’s Strata Grid Utility DERMS platform to coordinate responses from DER Aggregators. Further, the system extends SGS’s ability to support customers in aggregating and coordinating across DER and Demand Response (DR) programs by rapidly expanding the portfolio of pre-integrated DR program providers. This brings visibility and forecasting of DER availability into the control room and enables dynamic grouping of assets from disparate programs in targeted locational responses.

Alan Gooding, Executive Vice President, Go to Market, SGS said:

“I am excited about the collaboration and to be working with a great team at Generac. Bringing our technologies and strengths together underlines the scale of complexity required to deliver a complete Utility DERMS solution and complements the capabilities of other systems, such as the ADMS. SGS and GGS staff will be on hand with demonstrations at the SGS / Mitsubishi Electric booth at DistribuTECH. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting relationship with our utility partners there.”

Brad Witter, Senior Vice President, GGS said:

“We have seen first-hand here at GGS an uptick in the deployment of DERs into utility distribution systems. With that is a growing interest in providing VPP based solutions and integrating them more closely to utility planning and operational systems. This is a key enabler for customer participation opportunities and for utilities to save money for rate payers. Our collaboration with SGS will help utilities with this transition and we are excited by the opportunities it brings.”

To find out more about this ground-breaking announcement visit the SGS team at booth #3842 at DistribuTECH, Florida 26-29th February.

