March 7 Luxury Auction® Set for Caribbean Waterfront Estate on Grand Cayman

Spacious and filled with natural light, the primary bedroom suite is a calming respite from the island sun and surf. The residence has 5 bedrooms (plus a convertible 6th), 8 full baths and 1 half-bath. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

An elegant home theater includes plush cinema chairs – part of a $750,000 furnishings package included with the sale. All furniture is unused, as the property has not been occupied since its 2020 completion and has been kept in “brand new” condition, according to Platinum. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The waterfront residence offers an entry-level loggia with private pool and summer kitchen, while the second and third floors include large, covered balconies – all with direct water views. Dockage is available for 30-40ft vessels. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The property is located just across the harbor from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club & Marina, and is within a short walk of Camana Bay and the renowned Seven Mile Beach. Open ocean access is just minutes away by boat. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

This waterfront residence on the Caribbean island of Grand Cayman is headed to luxury auction® without reserve on March 7, 2024. Initially asking $12 million, it will now sell to the auction’s highest bidder. The property will also be sold with $750,000 of furnishings included. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in partnership with listing broker Antonette Baptist of Provenance Properties Cayman Islands, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Caymans. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com.

WEST BAY, Grand Cayman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions has announced another offering on the Caribbean island of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. On March 7, 2024, a waterfront residence once asking $12 million will now be sold to the highest bidder in a live, luxury auction® without reserve. In October 2022, Platinum auctioned an oceanfront home in Grand Cayman’s Savannah neighborhood for approx. $4.7 million. The firm is conducting the March 7th sale in partnership with Antonette Baptist of principal brokerage Provenance Properties Cayman Islands, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Cayman Islands.

“Platinum continues to strengthen its relationships with the Caribbean’s leading real estate agents and luxury brokerages, like Antonette and the team at Provenance Properties,” said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president. “We’ll look forward to adding this pristine, waterfront estate on Grand Cayman to our roster of successful luxury auction sales in the Caribbean to date.”

The tri-level property is located in the boutique, waterfront community of Stone Island Residences, a private and gated residential enclave developed by Dart Enterprises, one of the Caribbean’s largest developers and the leader of luxury, residential development on Grand Cayman.

The community is ideally located, occupying a small island on Governors Creek Harbor, just across from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club & Marina. It’s within a short walk of Camana Bay and the renowned Seven Mile Beach. George Town, the Caymans’ capital city and financial hub, is just 10-15 mins south.

The property’s current owner worked with the developer during construction to create a unique, custom residence within the community that offers approx. 9,500 sf throughout 3 living levels, with 5 bedrooms (plus a convertible 6th), 8 full and one half-bath. The balance of the residences in the development are approx. 4,500 sf.

Interestingly, the residence has not yet been occupied since its completion in 2020, though it’s been kept in exceptional condition. “It presents as ‘brand new’ – not a single crack, scuff or dent,” stated Lesnock. The owner also spent $750,000 to furnish the property, and those (unused) furnishings will be included in the sale.

Prominent property features include a waterfront pool with adjacent loggia and summer kitchen, multiple balconies, gourmet kitchen with butler’s pantry, home theater, office, and a sleek elevator serving all levels.

Stone Island community amenities include a gated entry, 24-hr security, private boat slips, waterfront boardwalk, kids’ playground, infinity pool, waterside conservatory, and a luxe clubhouse.

Interested brokers and buyers may preview the property by daily appointment, between the hours of 11 am and 5pm (local time), now through March 6th. Appointments may be scheduled by contacting Platinum’s project manager, James Smith, at +1 800.997.4235. Property photos, video, and diligence documents are also hosted online at CaymanLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term “luxury auction.” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.35 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.75 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.