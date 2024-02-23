Sunoco and Energy Transfer Sign First Joint Multi-Year Partnership With Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), both based in Dallas, announced today they have signed an agreement with Switzerland-based Sauber Motorsport to sponsor its Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, marking the first time these two companies have entered a marketing partnership. The two-year partnership agreement commences with the 2024 season and entitles the companies to certain sponsorship rights for three Formula 1 Grand Prix races in the U.S.

The cornerstone of the sponsorship is brand visibility for both Sunoco and Energy Transfer on the new C44 Stake F1 Team car revealed in Hinwil, Switzerland earlier this month. Per the terms of the contract, Sunoco branding will be displayed on the Stake F1 car for the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix in May and November respectively, while Energy Transfer’s branding will be featured on the Stake F1 car for the United States Grand Prix in Austin in October.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with more than 125,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer’s strategic network spans 44 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and approximately 34% of the outstanding common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and approximately 46% of the outstanding common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.