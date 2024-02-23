Cheval Collection and Nest Seekers International Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Elevate Luxury Living and Travel

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An exciting partnership has been announced between Cheval Collection and Nest Seekers International, set to redefine the standards of luxury living and travel. Cheval Collection, renowned for its luxurious serviced apartments in sought-after locations such as London, Edinburgh, and Dubai, has chosen to collaborate with Nest Seekers International for its unparalleled reach and visibility in the US real estate market.

Cheval Collection currently owns and operates a portfolio of 803 apartments across nine locations in Central London, three in Edinburgh and one in Dubai, which are well appointed within key neighbourhoods. Projects under development include a MY Locanda scheduled to open in Glasgow in early 2024 and a Cheval Maison also scheduled to open in Glasgow in 2025.

Nest Seekers International is a powerhouse with an impressive ability to connect with a vast audience. Boasting 250,000 monthly visitors, 18 million page views, and 3 million visitors annually, Nest Seekers' digital presence is unmatched. This reach is further extended through its mobile app, ensuring accessibility to clients at any time and from anywhere.

The firm's visibility extends beyond the digital sphere, thanks to significant appearances on popular TV shows like "Million Dollar Beach House" on Netflix and "Selling the Hamptons.” These features not only highlight Nest Seekers' exclusive listings but also attract a diverse range of potential buyers and investors, further amplifying its reach.

“What truly sets Nest Seekers apart is its unmatched ability to connect with clients in the U.S., a capability that no other brokerage in London can claim. This extensive network and visibility are key reasons why Cheval Collection has decided to partner with Nest Seekers.” Eric Corsaletti, Vice President, Nest Seekers Super Prime Division.

"This partnership combines Cheval Collection's expertise in luxury hospitality with Nest Seekers' vast reach and knowledge in the real estate market, promising the best of both worlds to clients." Rubens Brotto, President, Nest Seekers Super Prime Division.