Cricket Canada Scores Landmark Partnership with Coca-Cola

Cricket Canada and Coca-Cola Canada announced they have entered into a new partnership that will see Coca-Cola become the official beverage sponsor of Cricket Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cricket Canada and Coca-Cola Canada announced they have entered into a new partnership that will see Coca-Cola become the official beverage sponsor of Cricket Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket Canada and Coca-Cola Canada today announced that both groups have entered into a new partnership that will see Coca-Cola become the official beverage sponsor – and BODYARMOR the Official Sports Drink – of Cricket Canada. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the overall growth and development of cricket in the country.

As part of the sponsorship, Coca-Cola brands will be prominently featured on the official kits and training gear for Canada’s National Team Programs. The collaboration provides Coca-Cola with an exciting new platform to connect with Canada’s rapidly growing cricket community.

The partnership extends beyond the cricket pitch, as both organizations explore collaborative initiatives and programs to further enhance the sport’s accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome Coca-Cola to the Cricket Canada family. Coca-Cola's commitment to fostering a sense of community aligns seamlessly with Cricket Canada's mission to promote inclusivity and diversity amongst our athletes and fans. Collaborating with a leading global icon like Coca-Cola is a testament to the growth of cricket in Canada and the exciting future that lies ahead for the sport,” said Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “As we prepare for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and a wide slate of upcoming events for National Team Programs, we believe this partnership will not only elevate the profile of our National Teams but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the sport across Canada."

“Our collaboration with Cricket Canada reinforces Coca-Cola Canada’s commitment to supporting the growth of Canadian athletes that attract a diverse and passionate fanbase,” said Laura Cutsey, VP Marketing & Partnerships, Coca-Cola Ltd. “By partnering with Cricket Canada, we have a unique opportunity to help elevate the sport with our brands at a time when the popularity of cricket is exploding across the country and our national teams are making a profound impact on the global stage.”

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the Men’s National Team set to participate in several global events. In March, the National Team kicks off their 3-year qualifying campaign for the ICC 2027 Cricket World Cup, with matches scheduled against UAE and Scotland. The pinnacle of the year will be Canada’s first appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the team’s matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year rounds out with matches scheduled against The Netherlands, USA, Oman and Nepal in August and September.

Boundaries North, Cricket Canada's trusted partner to drive commercial growth, played a pivotal role in securing this landmark partnership, leveraging their unparalleled expertise in the sports and sponsorship landscape.

“This partnership is not only a reflection of the achievements and accomplishments of our National Team programs but also of the new opportunities available to brands that want to align themselves with the growth of cricket in Canada. We are very eager for our nationwide cricket programs to create engagement with incredibly passionate fans, participants and their communities over the next several years as the sport continues its rapid rise,” said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North.

About Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.