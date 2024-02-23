Vecima Announces Turnkey DAA Packages with RocNet Supply, Speeding 10G Deployments for Smaller Operators

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced a partnership with RocNet Supply to offer turnkey Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) packages tailored for Remote PHY (R-PHY), Remote MACPHY (R-MACPHY), and PON deployments. The turnkey packages, which include Vecima and third-party equipment, are designed to equip operators with all the necessary components to effortlessly transition to 10G networks, streamlining deployment while ensuring compatibility and optimal performance.

As a leader in R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and PON technologies, Vecima has leveraged its expertise to qualify its system components, guaranteeing seamless compatibility and ease of deployment and operation. The RocNet turnkey DAA packages incorporate a variety of virtual Converged Cable Access Platforms (vCCAP), cable modems, Optical Network Terminals (ONT), and Converged Interconnect Network (CIN) components, packaged with the Vecima Entra Access Controller, R-PHY, R-MACPHY and/or PON Nodes, providing operators with a comprehensive solution to upgrade their networks effortlessly and quickly.

“We are excited to collaborate with RocNet Supply to introduce these turnkey DAA packages, which mark a significant milestone in simplifying the journey to 10G networks for smaller operators,” stated Scott Raaf, Vice President, Product Management at Vecima Networks. “By combining our technology with RocNet’s expertise and access to third-party equipment, we are empowering smaller operators to deploy advanced network architectures with ease, driving innovation and efficiency in the industry.”

“At RocNet Supply, we are dedicated to providing our customers with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance network performance,” said Bob Tynan, RocNet’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our collaboration with Vecima enables us to offer pre-tested turnkey DAA packages, developed with our curated partner ecosystem, that not only simplifies deployment but also accelerates the journey to 10G for smaller operators.”

In addition to the turnkey DAA packages, Vecima and RocNet provide a suite of professional services to support operators throughout the deployment and configuration process, including network design, training, operations support, workforce optimization, remote lab enablement, and more. For more information about the turnkey DAA packages, contact bundle@rocnetsupply.com.

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the North America market share leader in R-MACPHY and 10G-EPON Remote Optical Line Terminal (OLT) solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today. Learn more at vecima.com/network-access.

About RocNet Supply

RocNet Supply’s mission is to be a trusted end-to-end network solutions partner, helping clients build and maintain robust, sustainable networks that drive economic development, enhance communication, and improve quality of life for all. They provide effective, efficient, and creative solutions for network operators by combining best-in-class new technologies with Green Market hardware as part of a circular economy.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multigigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver groundbreaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.