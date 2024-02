Luxury Auction ® fijada el 7 de marzo para residencia frente al mar caribeño en Gran Caimán

This waterfront residence on the Caribbean island of Grand Cayman is headed to luxury auction® without reserve on March 7, 2024. Initially asking $12 million, it will now sell to the auction’s highest bidder. The property will also be sold with $750,000 of furnishings included. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in partnership with listing broker Antonette Baptist of Provenance Properties Cayman Islands, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Caymans. CaymanLuxuryAuction.com.