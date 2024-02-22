Georgia Stern Insurance Agency Goes Live on Insurity's Sure MGA and Sure Billing-as-a-Service to Dramatically Increase Efficiency and Billing Performance

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has announced that Georgia Stern Insurance Agency (GSIAY) has gone live on Insurity's Sure Billing-as-a-Service and Sure MGA software to increase operational efficiency and reduce overall billing costs. These implementations significantly advance GSIAY’s operational capabilities, dramatically increasing billing efficiency and providing a comprehensive management system for their specialized insurance services.

GSIAY, a MGA headquartered in Georgia, recognized the need for a robust system to handle their insurance processes' management and billing aspects. Insurity’s Sure MGA offers an end-to-end policy management solution, streamlining GSIAY’s underwriting, claims, and policy administration lifecycle. With the Sure Billing-as-a-Service, GSIAY has powerful tools to enhance its efficiency, reduce enterprise billing costs, and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Sure Billing-as-a-Service enables GSIAY to outsource all billing tasks and business requirements, with the vital benefit of delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

" We are excited to go live with Insurity’s Sure MGA and Sure Billing-as-a-Service," said Sandeep Singh, COO at Georgia Stern Insurance Agency. “ This dual deployment allows us to optimize our policy management and billing processes, ensuring we meet the unique needs of our retailers and clients with greater agility and accuracy. Insurity’s solutions take care of our comprehensive needs, from policy administration to efficient billing, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service.”

Sikich, an Insurity system integrator (SI) partner, played a critical role in this implementation, leveraging their deep industry knowledge and technical expertise of Insurity solutions to ensure a smooth integration tailored to GSIAY’s specific business processes.

“ Sikich is proud to facilitate the simultaneous launch of Insurity’s Sure MGA and Sure Billing-as-a-Service for GSIAY,” said Rahul Bhatia, a partner in Insurtech solutions at Sikich. “ This collaboration demonstrates our versatility and commitment to providing comprehensive, integrated solutions for Insurity’s clients. Our goal is to enable GSIAY to operate at peak efficiency, and these solutions from Insurity are pivotal in achieving that objective.”

" Insurity is excited for GSIAY’s operational transformation with Sure MGA and Sure Billing-as-a-Service," said Sylvester Mathis, chief insurance officer of Insurity. " The integration of these two solutions signifies a major step forward in operational excellence for GSIAY, empowering them to manage and bill with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy.”

About Insurity

Insurity is the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Georgia Stern Insurance Agency

Founded in 2021, GSIAY emerged from a collaboration of seasoned insurance industry executives, boasting over three decades of diverse expertise. GSIAY is steadfast in its mission to facilitate access to essential marketplaces and desired insurance coverage. Our suite of Products and Programs is tailored to empower businesses while fostering enduring partnerships. Committed to client success, the GSIAY team leverages cutting-edge systems technology, ensuring continuous support and swift response times upon receipt of comprehensive submissions. At GSIAY, we are your trusted ally in navigating the intricacies of insurance, dedicated to your prosperity.

About Sikich

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,700 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.