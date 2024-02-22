New eSIM Offering From FlightHub Provides Canadian Travellers With up to 80% Savings Through Partnership With CELITECH

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightHub™, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary and a leading Canadian online travel agency has announced the launch of a new eSIM travel card in partnership with CELITECH. This new product allows Canadians to save up to 80% on high roaming fees, with premium (5G/LTE), non-throttled connectivity in over 205+ regions and countries, hosted in the USA. This offering addresses the glaring need in Canada for more affordable roaming fees.

The eSIM offering is now available to all Canadian travelers when they book through FlightHub.

FlightHub is the first online travel agency in North America to offer eSIM purchases in the booking flow, adding another product to its offerings that simplifies and improves the travel planning experience for Canadians.

FlightHub’s eSIM helps bridge the gap between quality and price

FlightHub’s partnership with CELITECH was born out of a shared commitment to improving Canadians’ connectivity when travelling outside the country.

It is currently almost impossible to find good wireless packages in Canada without compromising on price or quality. Cost-per-gigabyte is 25 times more than Ireland and France and 1,000 times more than Finland, according to a study conducted by Rewheel in 2022. Travellers are limited to an average of $15-a-day "roam like home" packages, unlimited but throttled service, or to using unreliable WiFi. This is significantly more expensive, and inflexible when compared to FlightHub's offerings. For instance, a Canadian travelling to France for a two-week stay could incur costly daily roaming fees using their standard wireless service provider, while a 5GB eSIM with FlightHub for the same trip would cost just $24.99.

This offering is especially beneficial for those who often move in and out of the country, where restrictions in carrier contracts hamper geographic flexibility, affecting some large clientele, such as Canadian snowbirds who have one foot in the USA.

Meeting the real needs of Canadian travellers

Canadian travellers can now easily add an eSIM to their flight with one click on the confirmation page after checkout. Additionally, customers have the flexibility to book an eSIM at any time and from any location through the “My Trips” page on FlightHub, even after they have booked or commenced their journey.

“Canadians, whether they’re looking for adventure or just a beach to lay on, deserve premium connectivity without having to break the bank,” says Henri Chelhot, CEO of FlightHub. “At FlightHub we pride ourselves on providing products that actually solve Canadians’ travel pain points, so partnering with CELITECH to bring an affordable and easy-to-purchase eSIM to the Canadian market was an obvious choice.”

“It’s admirable when companies like FlightHub take a holistic look at the travel booking experience to deliver value to their customers,” says CELITECH’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren A. Koenig. “Data roaming is a massive pain point for not only travellers worldwide but especially for Canadians who continue to have subpar options. FlightHub saw a practical pain point and has been one of the first in the market to solve for it. We are extremely proud to be their eSIM provider.”

About FlightHub

FlightHub™, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary, is a leading North American online travel agency (OTA) based in Montreal, Canada. FlightHub proudly serves millions of Canadians each year, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. FlightHub's goal is to offer travellers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries, and exceptional customer service. The leading online travel agency (OTA) believes that broadening travel possibilities and connecting people across borders increases human consciousness, reduces fear, and inspires positive change. Founded in 2012, FlightHub has facilitated more than 30 million connections. More can be found at flighthub.com.