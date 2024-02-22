ARDA-ROC and TBMA Announce Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ARDA-Resort Owners’ Coalition (ARDA-ROC) and the Timeshare Board Members Association (TBMA) are excited to announce their strategic collaboration focused on enhancing the educational and networking experiences for independent timeshare board associations. This partnership marks a significant step forward in bolstering the support and resources available to timeshare owners and board members across the industry.

The partnership will begin with ARDA-ROC contributing to the planning of the May TBMA meeting. The fall meeting will be a co-branded ARDA-ROC/TBMA meeting, with ARDA-ROC taking a more active role in planning and sponsorship activity, helping to ensure continuity of existing sponsorships and benefits for attendees.

ARDA President and CEO, Jason Gamel, emphasized the shared commitment to advancing educational initiatives: “ Our collaboration with TBMA underscores ARDA-ROC’s dedication to empowering timeshare owners and promoting their rights within the vacation ownership landscape. By joining forces, we aim to enrich the educational offerings available to independent resorts, ultimately fostering stronger communities and better-informed stakeholders.”

“ The partnership with TBMA aligns seamlessly with ARDA-ROC’s mission to advocate for the interests of timeshare owners at every stage of their journey,” added Ken McKelvey, Chairman of ARDA-ROC. “ Through this collaboration, we endeavor to enhance the educational opportunities available to board members and resort managers, ensuring they have access to the tools and insights needed for effective governance and management.”

TBMA President Shep Altshuler expressed enthusiasm for the enhanced resources this partnership brings: “ TBMA is dedicated to providing invaluable support and guidance to timeshare board members and resort managers. By leveraging the expertise and resources of ARDA-ROC, we are poised to elevate our conference series to new heights, offering enhanced educational content and networking opportunities that address the evolving needs of our members.”

The 2024 TBMA Conference 2024 Orlando Conference is scheduled for May 7-8, 2024, followed by the ARDA-ROC/TBMA 2024 Las Vegas Conference on September 12-13, 2024.

As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

About ARDA-ROC: ARDA-ROC serves as the advocacy arm of ARDA, advocating for the interests of timeshare owners at the federal, state, and local levels. With over 25 years of experience, ARDA-ROC is dedicated to safeguarding the rights and well-being of timeshare owners through legislative monitoring and proactive engagement.

About TBMA: The Timeshare Board Members Association (TBMA) supports board members and resort managers of legacy timeshare resorts, providing valuable connections and educational resources. Since 2011, TBMA has hosted dynamic conferences and facilitated networking opportunities within the vacation ownership and travel industry community.

For more information about ARDA and ARDA-ROC, visit arda.org. To learn more about TBMA and its initiatives, visit tbmassoc.org.