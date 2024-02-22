Vertical Cold Storage Expands Presence in DFW Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has purchased a new facility in Burleson, TX. Burleson is Vertical Cold’s second facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and will provide customers with the flexibility and additional capacity they need. The new warehouse will employ up to 70 full-time team members.

“Our new facility enables us to optimize the location of our customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market from our Richardson facility on the east side of Dallas to Burleson just south of Fort Worth. Burleson leverages our integrated IT platform, standard processes, automated material handling equipment, and AI technology to ensure safe and efficient operations for our customers and associates,” said West Hutchison, President and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

The facility, located adjacent to I-35, is more than 400,000 sq. ft, with an average clear height of 55 feet and 53 dock doors. It includes multiple rooms convertible to -20° F and is well-suited for a wide range of frozen and refrigerated food and other perishable products. Vertical Cold will be implementing a new, efficient refrigeration system that will reduce energy consumption.

About Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage is an industry leader in delivering reliable, flexible, and cost-effective cold storage and logistics solutions for the food and beverage industry. We are committed to giving our customers the competitive edge they need to consistently thrive in the complex and ever-evolving business environment of perishables. We offer temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing and distribution solutions in the cities and surrounding areas of Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Omaha, Charlotte, Miami, and more. Our services are backed by a team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology with a singular focus on quality results and excellent customer service. Vertical Cold is focused on acquiring and integrating existing and developing greenfield cold storage facilities and providing a consistent customer experience across our entire platform. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.

About Platform Ventures

Platform Ventures (or the “Firm”) is an independent, entrepreneurial private investment firm that invests through closed and open-end opportunistic real estate funds with scalable investment strategies. The Firm’s operator-oriented investment platform is vertically integrated across logistics, housing, and real estate credit through subsidiaries that include a wholly owned SEC registered investment advisor. The Firm invests selectively across the capital structure in direct acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and reorganizations. Platform Investments, which is owned by Platform Ventures, manages over $3.2 billion of assets1 on behalf of institutional, family office and high net worth investors. Visit platformv.com for more information.

1) As of September 30, 2023. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers, and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.