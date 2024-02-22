Kansas’s Butler Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Butler Community College, located in El Dorado, Kansas, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide.

The institution, which hasn’t used a Video Platform in the past, was seeking an all-in-one solution to create more engaging video content. The Video Platform will enable the college to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into Canvas, its learning management system. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“Butler Community College heard about YuJa’s Video Platform from another Kansas community college and longtime customer of YuJa. We’re always honored when our products stand out to our customers and they feel confident in recommending our ed-tech solutions to others,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to serving institutions of all sizes and we’re excited for Butler Community College to see the power of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform firsthand.”

ABOUT BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Butler Community College is a public, two-year, co-educational institution located in El Dorado, Kansas. Established in 1927 as El Dorado Junior College, Butler now stands as the second largest community college in Kansas and the sixth largest educational institution in the state. That means, annually, more than 13,000 students ranging in age from sophomores and juniors in high school to grandparents seeking a new career, enjoy and benefit from the small classes and nurturing environment. Butler students have access to more than 90 different academic programs across 24 learning sites which includes numerous high schools in the area.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.