Tiami Networks Announces Strategic Collaboration to Transform 5G Networks

ELK GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tiami Networks announces a strategic collaboration with Intel, a leader in computing innovation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Tiami Networks' quest to revolutionize 5G technology, transforming global 5G networks into the world's largest radar system.

"Elk Grove is proud to be at the forefront of this technological leap. Piloting PolyEdge™ for traffic flow monitoring is not just about embracing innovation; it's about actively contributing to a smarter, safer, and more efficient community," commented Darrell Doan, Economic Development Director, Elk Grove, CA.

A New Era of Connectivity: AI + 5G + Radar on Edge Devices

The collaboration with Intel is pivotal in the development of PolyEdge™, Tiami Networks' cutting-edge technology that combines AI, 5G, and radar capabilities on edge devices. Tiami employs state-of-the-art 5G signal processing and proprietary machine learning algorithms for sensing, enhanced by Intel’s cutting-edge FPGA artificial intelligence framework.

This innovative approach is set to redefine connectivity and data analysis, promising significant advancements in areas like public safety, environmental monitoring, and smart city initiatives. By providing real-time data analysis, PolyEdge™ can help in efficient resource allocation, emergency response optimization, and even tracking environmental changes with unprecedented accuracy.

"Intel is excited to see Tiami Networks utilize our technology in a transformative way. This collaboration showcases the versatility of Intel's FPGA artificial intelligence solutions and paves the way for groundbreaking advancements in 5G capabilities," said Mike Fitton, Network Business Division, Intel.

Looking Ahead

This collaboration represents a leap forward in technological integration, combining the strengths of Tiami Networks' innovative vision and Intel's robust technological infrastructure. The initiative is poised to set new standards in connectivity and data analysis, offering transformative solutions for cities, industries, and societies worldwide. "This collaboration with Intel is a game-changer. It enables us to bring our innovative technology to market, transforming the way we understand and interact with our environment. We're creating a new paradigm where 5G networks do more than connect – they perceive and respond," said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks.

Connect and Learn More

Tiami Networks will be showcasing PolyEdge™ at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 26-29 February, 2024. Stop by Stand #6F48 and experience the future of 5G.

About Tiami Networks

Founded by seasoned professionals from renowned telecom giants such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Nokia, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G landscape. Our mission is to transform the 5G system into the world's largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence. Learn more at www.tiaminetworks.com.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, Intel continuously works to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, Intel unlocks the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.