Linux Foundation’s CAMARA Project and Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Formally Collaborate to Advance Connected Vehicle Services

SAN FRANCISCO & WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CAMARA Project, an open source community addressing telco industry API interoperability under the auspices of the Linux Foundation, and the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the vehicle and computing convergence, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for formal collaboration.

Through this collaboration, AECC and CAMARA will work together to ensure interoperability and compatibility across diverse connected vehicle platforms. By establishing common standards and frameworks, the collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of connected vehicle services and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automotive technologies.

“Aligning Project CAMARA with AECC is the next step in enabling the next generation of connected vehicle services,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “Integrating CAMARA API architecture and use cases into AECC member company workflows provides a vendor-neutral approach to solving the expanding data management needs of connected vehicle services and enables needed infrastructure to scale globally.”

By collaborating with CAMARA, AECC will contribute to a universal network of APIs, designed to offer developers and enterprises universal access to operator networks, driving innovation and enabling seamless connectivity for connected vehicle services. The Telco API offers various advantages tailored to meet diverse user requirements. For instance, by leveraging operator networks, connected vehicle services such as HD mapping can assist users in locating available parking spaces, while intelligent driving can enhance safety and efficiency. User-centric services built upon universal standards are gaining prominence within the telecommunications sector. Moreover, API unification is indispensable for global service providers.

"We are pleased to join forces with CAMARA to address challenges related to API interoperability in the connected vehicle industry,” said AECC President and Chair Dr. Ryokichi Onishi, a Principal Engineer and General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. “By collaborating with CAMARA through the GSMA Open Gateway, AECC will enable faster time to market for a new era of connected vehicle services.”

CAMARA and AECC will support collaboration across their respective communities, with AECC member companies contributing to Project CAMARA. In addition, the two organizations will work together to mutually educate the market, and help build the connected vehicle services ecosystem for AECC. Sample joint programs and activities may include:

Boot Camps or workshops for target verticals

White papers

Case studies

Proof of Concepts

Research

Webinars

Hosted events, trade shows or joint speaking engagements

In addition, the AECC and CAMARA may together identify pertinent events held by each organization to invite the other party, and the AECC may prepare a 1-1 educational session for the CAMARA Project on AECC technology.

The agreement enables both organizations to formally support collaboration and work together on connected vehicle services. CAMARA and its sub-projects and initiatives will work closely with AECC workstreams to mutually develop the use cases and underlying technology of open edge APIs in the automotive sector.

About AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

