Merge Announces its Availability in AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merge, a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their products, announced today that its platform is available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace—a digital catalog with thousands of product listings from independent software vendors (ISVs), data providers, and channel partners that helps simplify procurement, provisioning, and governance of software, data, and services.

Merge is the first unified API solution available in AWS Marketplace, leaving the company well-positioned to capture demand from AWS customers who need to build product integrations quickly and at scale.

Anyone can now discover, learn about, and purchase Merge without leaving AWS Marketplace. This makes it easier than ever to buy Merge and leverage it to offer dozens, if not hundreds, of customer-facing integrations, whether that’s with clients’ HRIS solutions, ticketing platforms, CRM systems, accounting solutions, and more. Additional benefits include:

Consolidated and standardized billing: All software spend in AWS Marketplace appears on one bill, eliminating the need to get approval for additional budget items.

AWS Marketplace handles invoicing and provides flexible options for purchases and renewals. Discounts and credits: Purchasing Merge through AWS Marketplace draws down committed spend for customers who have an Enterprise Discount Program (EDP).

“Through our listing in AWS Marketplace, it’s now easier than ever for B2B SaaS companies to find, procure, and use Merge,” said Shensi Ding, co-founder and CEO of Merge. “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with AWS, a pivotal step in our commitment to empowering businesses to offer best-in-class integrations.”

To access Merge in AWS Marketplace visit our listing, or to learn more about Merge, visit our website at: www.merge.dev.

About Merge:

Merge is a product integration platform that offers a suite of unified APIs to empower B2B SaaS organizations to seamlessly add hundreds of integrations to their apps. Merge’s platform makes secure data access easy by offering unified APIs across key software categories, including HRIS, accounting, CRM, file storage, and more. By handling the full integration lifecycle, Merge empowers companies to close deals faster, reduce customer churn, and save engineering costs.

Merge is backed by Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Addition, and has received $75 million in funding. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and has offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, visit Merge's website and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.