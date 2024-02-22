California Airport Strengthens Emergency Communications with Knightscope

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that one of the busiest international airports for travelers and cargo in the United States is upgrading its emergency communications with 22 new K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones (“E-Phones”). The E-Phones will be installed throughout a prime parking lot at the airport.

California citizens and visitors depend upon telecommunication systems to seek help and obtain assistance during emergencies or times of crisis. Knightscope’s E-Phones boost safety by delivering enhanced wireless connectivity to critical services such as police, fire and EMS through a one-touch, ADA compliant device. Coordinated and efficient response is achieved with pinpoint accuracy since the exact location of each device is known, ensuring the well-being of those choosing to use the E-phones instead of cellular devices when geographic familiarity is a challenge, cellphone batteries are dead or carrier coverage is limited.

About Knightscope

Forward-Looking Statements

