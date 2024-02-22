Naveris Announces Commercial Payor Coverage for NavDx® Test from Highmark, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-induced cancers, today announced that Highmark Inc. (Highmark), an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, now offers coverage for NavDx®, Naveris’ proprietary flagship blood test for Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV®)-HPV DNA.

NavDx is the first and only clinically validated circulating TTMV-HPV DNA blood test. It provides a non-invasive and precise method for identifying HPV-driven cancers before there is clinical or radiographical evidence of disease. Data supporting the clinical validity and utility of NavDx have been published in nearly 20 peer-reviewed publications, and the test recently received Medicare coverage through the Molecular Diagnostics Services Program MolDX®.

“We are pleased that Highmark has made NavDx available to the patients who need the valuable insights provided by TTMV-HPV DNA,” said James McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Naveris. “This test helps to optimize the management of HPV-driven cancer from diagnosis to post-treatment monitoring to surveilling for molecular residual disease. Receiving coverage from a payor that serves millions of patients is a meaningful step forward as we work to further expand access to NavDx.”

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial stage, precision oncology diagnostics company with facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina. Since its founding in 2017, Naveris has been committed to improving outcomes for the millions of people at risk of developing viral-induced cancers with novel molecular diagnostics that enable earlier cancer detection. The company operates high-complexity testing clinical laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists and the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, and are certified under CLIA. For more information on Naveris and the clinical impact of NavDx, please visit www.naveris.com and www.NavDx.com. NavDx has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).