Metcalfe’s Market Expands Adoption of Self-Checkout with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, North Country Business Products, and LOC Software

Metcalfe's Market expanded its adoption of self-service solutions across all locations with the Self Checkout System 7 by Toshiba, which is integrated with NCBP and LOC Software technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Like many independent grocers, Metcalfe's Market faces the challenge of maintaining a unique identity and customer experience while scaling up its operations. Their solution to these challenges is rooted in adopting Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions technology to future-proof their stores. The journey with Toshiba expanded in 2023 by integrating more Toshiba Self Checkout System 7 solutions across all locations through innovative partnerships with North Country Business Products (NCBP) and LOC Software. This dynamic self-checkout expansion emphasizes leveraging the system’s ability to support data-driven decision-making and loyalty programs, supporting Metcalfe’s commitment to customer service.

“Metcalfe's Market forward-thinking approach, focusing on the future of customer shopping experiences, solidifies their position as an industry leader dedicated to continuous improvement and exceptional service delivery,” said Duffy Fron, Executive Director of Sales, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “By embracing technological innovations and proactively adopting future enhancements, Metcalfe's is poised to revolutionize the checkout experience and leverage technology for the benefit of both their business and their valued customers.”

Metcalfe's journey with self-checkout began in 2016, and the continued increase in usage at all locations reflected positive customer reception and growing demand. The growing usage of self-checkout across its stores led Metcalfe to expand its self-service infrastructure in 2023 by adding eight additional SCO lanes across three locations featuring Toshiba’s Self Checkout System 7. The upgrade streamlines daily accounting processes and significantly reduces queue lines, improving the overall customer checkout experience. Using backend data with LOC Software, Toshiba’s self-checkout system allows staff to stay abreast of day-to-day challenges so customers can have a more seamless checkout experience. The upgrade enables seamless integration between the Toshiba point-of-sale (POS) and Toshiba self-checkout systems.

"The evolving landscape of grocery retail technology requires adaptability at its core. As the pace of change accelerates, consumers increasingly expect versatile technology options across all shopping channels - be it traditional point-of-sale, self-checkouts, online platforms, with or without rewards programs. It is imperative to partner with industry leaders like Toshiba, NCBP, and LOC Software, who stand at the forefront of technological innovation. Their ability to tailor solutions that seamlessly integrate with our customers' preferences is crucial in our technology journey,” said Tim Metcalfe, President of Metcalfe’s Market.

Metcalfe's successful adoption of Toshiba's self-checkout solution marked a significant milestone, showcasing its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and elevate service standards. Integrating the AppCard loyalty program from NCBP further demonstrates seamless collaboration with vendor partners, providing customers with additional incentives and fostering a stronger connection. In addition, Metcalfe’s long-time use of LOC Software ties all integrations together for the retailer, setting the stage for a strong foundation with flexible back-office functionality. Through LOC Software’s backend solution, Metcalfe’s can use all aspects of the software to handle seamless direct-store delivery, receiving, inventory control, and boundless reporting capabilities.

Many of the innovative solutions empowering Metcalfe’s Market can be experienced at the Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions booth (#1339) at The NGA Show 2024 from March 10-12 at Caesars FORUM Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will showcase its best-in-class portfolio of solutions across hardware, software, and services, demonstrating how retailers can provide personalized interactions with shoppers and improve their operations.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Metcalfe’s Market

Metcalfe's Market, a fourth-generation, family-owned, and operated neighborhood market, boasts a rich legacy with two thriving locations in Madison, another in Wauwatosa, and Metcalfe’s On The Go at the Dane County Regional Airport. Our Market are renowned for offering an extensive selection of local and premium quality foods. As a commitment to transparency, our stores feature "Food Miles" signs, providing shoppers with information on how far each product has traveled to reach the shelf.

At Metcalfe's Market, we take pride in curating a diverse and exceptional range of products, including fresh baked breads & pastries from 20 local bakeries, over 500 varieties of artisan cheeses, Boar's Head deli meats, and the largest variety of local & organic produce in the area. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to sustainability and environmental consciousness, operating as a 100% green-powered establishment. Discover the Metcalfe's Market difference – where family tradition meets a commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting local communities.

About LOC Software

For more than 30 years, LOC Software has been at the forefront of retail technology. LOC’s all-in-one solution gives high-volume, independent merchants the tools to optimize retail performance.

About North Country Business Products

North Country Business Products is a leading provider of POS solutions, serving a diverse range of industries across the United States. With decades of experience, strategic partnerships, and a team of dedicated associates, North Country Business Products continues to set the standard for excellence in the POS industry.