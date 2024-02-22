Gémo to Transform Distribution Operations With Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Gémo, a leading French footwear and clothing retailer, has chosen Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management (WM) to support its digital transformation journey in response to increased consumer demand for omnichannel and sustainable shopping. The decision will see Manhattan’s leading warehouse management solution deployed in Gémo’s three logistics centres.

Jean-Louis Borde, logistics director of Gémo, commented: "In the retail sector in particular, you need to be able to react to consumer trends fast. In order to support the long-term growth of our business, we recognised the need to make our warehouse operations more agile and responsive to the omnichannel approach adopted by many of our customers."

"With Manhattan, we have made a long-term investment to support our vision of the future. Being a cloud-native solution, Manhattan Active WM receives updates every 90 days, transparently and without any interruption, meaning we always have access to the latest innovations,” Borde continued.

“Trends such as clothing rental and the circular economy are booming in France, and we are confident that with Manhattan Active WM, we have a solution that will enable us to continuously adapt our logistics operations to meet the changing demands of our customers,” Borde finished.

Sébastien Lefébure, vice president, Continental Europe, at Manhattan Associates, added: "We have been supporting the ERAM Group, which is made up of nine affordable fashion brands, including Gémo, in its logistical and omnichannel transformation since 2013. With Manhattan Active WM, Gémo has a solution with the agility and flexibility of cloud-native, microservices IT architecture, capable of meeting the challenges of tomorrow’s customer expectations.”

ABOUT GÉMO

For 30 years, Gémo has been working alongside families to offer affordable, sustainable fashion. The company has constantly reinvented itself to meet the changing expectations of consumers and the industry, thanks to its know-how, agility and its roots in a French group. In 2021, the brand is rethinking its relationship with its customers and affirming its new positioning, "Prêt-à-Vivre", underlining its desire to be a useful brand, to accompany and facilitate the lives of families. Gémo offers "Prêt-à-Vivre" solutions, with simple, accessible offers, experiences and services to make life more accessible, via its network of over 430 stores located mainly on the outskirts of towns throughout France and abroad.

The brand will achieve sales of 890 million euros in 2023, and employs 3,700 people who are helping to develop a distribution model that is unique in its market, offering shoes and clothing under one roof.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.