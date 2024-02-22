Diligent Partners with Fortune Media to Provide Exclusive Editorial Content to the C-Suite and Board Only Available in the Diligent One Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced a new partnership with Fortune Media to provide exclusive, weekly editorial content from Fortune for boards and leaders in the Diligent One Platform. Beginning in April, Diligent One customers will exclusively have access to Fortune’s The Modern Board weekly newsletter featuring content from Fortune’s editors, covering a variety of topics across corporate governance, board innovation, diversity, sustainability, and digital transformation, among others. Diligent customers will also have sole access to Fortune’s virtual roundtable events to better help directors connect with and learn from industry peers on emerging risks facing directors.

“We are always seeking new ways to add value and insights to our customers, and in a world where leaders are navigating more technology, more data and more risk, it’s invaluable to have the right information and resources tailored to them, delivered in one place,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fortune to bring its premier editorial content to the Diligent One Platform and our customers.”

The first-of-its-kind Diligent One Platform enables organizations to centralize their entire governance, risk and compliance (GRC) practice and elevate impactful insights to the C-Suite and board, all in one consolidated, secure view. Diligent One delivers automated analyses of virtually any data set, and provides continuous monitoring of identified areas of risk, allowing organizations to reduce manual work, build actionable reports and expand risk coverage while saving time and money.

Now, through Diligent’s partnership with Fortune, Diligent One customers will receive:

The Modern Board newsletter, written by Fortune editors , now exclusively found on the Diligent One Platform.

, now exclusively found on the Diligent One Platform. Access to thought leadership roundtables , moderated by a Fortune editor, that give directors the chance to connect in an intimate forum with their peers and subject matter experts on cutting edge topics facing directors in the boardroom.

, moderated by a Fortune editor, that give directors the chance to connect in an intimate forum with their peers and subject matter experts on cutting edge topics facing directors in the boardroom. Weekly competitive intelligence snapshots from Diligent, allowing users to easily understand the market landscape.

from Diligent, allowing users to easily understand the market landscape. Original, cutting-edge research on the most pressing issues in corporate governance and risk management from Diligent Institute.

on the most pressing issues in corporate governance and risk management from Diligent Institute. Access to certificate programs designed to equip board directors and leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to address the most pressing modern governance challenges.

“Directors are expected to be experts on an ever widening array of issues, from accelerating technological change to the energy transformation to geopolitics,” said Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media. “This new service is designed to give them the real-time information they need to succeed.”

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.