Ncontracts and America’s Credit Unions Announce Alliance

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry, announced today its agreement with America’s Credit Unions for the promotion of Ncontracts’ full suite of time and cost-saving risk management solutions.

This includes Ncontracts’ newest offering, Ntelligent Contracts Assistant, an AI-powered module of Ncontracts’ third-party risk management solution (Nvendor) that quickly extracts and analyzes information from vendor contracts, turning hours of contract reviews into minutes. It also includes Nrelief – lending compliance solutions that include fair lending analytics paired with the guidance of experienced fair lending analysts.

“Our goal is to help America’s Credit Unions members monitor and assess risks, ensure that third parties are safe, and reduce expenses,” states Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. “At Ncontracts, saving our clients time and money and reducing stress through automated, innovative, and comprehensive risk management products are the driving forces behind what we do. We are honored to work with America’s Credit Unions.”

Ncontracts (through its recent acquisition of Quantivate in December 2023) will continue to power America’s Credit Unions’ Credit Union Compliance Management System™ (CU CMS) and Credit Union Compliance Management System PLUS™ (CU CMS+). Hundreds of credit unions of all sizes rely on these two centralized, web-based platforms to confidently comply with regulations.

“Managing risk and compliance is increasingly challenging, and never more important,” says Tracy Blaske, VP of Products and Services with America’s Credit Unions. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Ncontracts to support credit unions with these solutions that make them more efficient and better stewards.”

Ncontracts is excited to share more about the alliance and connect with credit unions at America’s Credit Unions’ Governmental Affairs Conference March 3-7, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about Ncontracts risk management solutions at https://www.ncontracts.com.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

About America’s Credit Unions

America’s Credit Unions is the unified voice for not-for-profit credit unions and their nearly 140 million members nationwide. America’s Credit Unions provides strong advocacy, resources and services to protect, empower and advance credit unions and the people and communities they serve. For more information about America’s Credit Unions, visit AmericasCreditUnions.org.